The success of Jeremy Renner, Marvel’s Hawkeye

Everyone knows how Hawk eye, but Jeremy Renner he didn’t just work with Marvel superheroes. Born in 1971, in addition to being an actor he is also a film producer as well as a singer. Playing Hawkeye has certainly made him known to pop culture. But, even earlier, the actor was able to demonstrate his talent by deserving it two nominations ai Oscar. It all started with a series of commercials. He appeared in some television episodes of CSI – Crime scene and, at first, she also worked as a make-up artist on the set to make ends meet.

The role that changed his outlook on life was that of Jeffrey Dahmer, the serial killer of the film Dahmer – The cannibal from Milwaukee. The following year he joined the cast of SWAT – Special anti-crime team, after which it is the turn of Deceitful is the heart more than anything, which allowed him to work with Asia Argento. Among the most important films of his career there is The Hurt Locker, with which he obtained his first nomination for the Oscar as best actor.

The second appointment came with The Town, who saw him act alongside Ben Affleck. And, after appearing in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation And The Bourne Legacy, it’s time for the MCU.

Jeremy Renner and his precious Hawkeye, from the first Thor to Hawkeye

Marvel first included it in an uncredited cameo where Hawk eye appears in Thor. This character is perhaps the most iconic of his career, having reappeared in ensemble films with Avengers (Age of Ultron, Endgame) and in Captain America: Civil War. Not content with that, Marvel took advantage of the Disney + platform appeal to give Hawkeye one TV series stand alone. In addition to Jeremy Renner, he makes an appearance Kate Bishop, a new archer with a generous heart who manages to penetrate – after some effort – into Clint’s armor. Hawkeye has only had one season at the moment. Marvel has not yet announced its intentions, if there will be a second chapter or if we will review some characters with a spin-off series.

But Jeremy Renner has not simply “satisfied” with the role offered at Marvel. And so he interspersed superhero shooting with noteworthy films like Hansel & Gretel – Witch Hunters, American Hustle – Appearances can be deceiving, Arrival And Wind River Secrets. On TV, in addition to Hawkeye, also starred in Angel, The Unusuals – The Usual Suspects And Louie. Finally he appeared in an episode of Brothers in business: SOS Celebrity.

Very attached to his Avengers family, Jeremy Renner has chosen to demonstrate his love for Marvel with a tattoo which he shares with other colleagues on the set. Together with Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth, he chose the symbol of the Avengers. The tattoo is located on the upper back.

