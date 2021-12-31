The success of Nicholas Sparks twenty-five years after his debut

“Sometimes the simplest things can become extraordinary when done with the right people“. Reading a book may seem simple, but finding an author to take you by the hand, reading after reading is a long adventure full of obstacles. Disappointment, as we know, is always around the corner. but yet Nicholas Sparks in his 25-year career he has never abandoned his army of readers. His dramatic narrative has given life to heart-wrenching stories that have captivated the whole world, also finding space in the cinema. Thanks to Nicholas Sparks and his imagination if actors of the caliber of Ryan Gosling, Miley Cyrus, Rachel McAdams And Mandy Moore they gained great popularity on the big screen.

Nicholas Sparks’ 25 Years as a Writer

Aside from being drastically dramatic, his novels have a red thread that is the setting. Most of his stories are entirely set in small towns in North Carolina. To date, Nicholas Sparks can count on the publication of 22 novels and three volumes intended as non-fiction. The first novel he published is called The pages of our life, in English known as The Notebook. And the story of Noah and Allie has also thrilled the cinema, with the features of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. However, the first written book dates back to 1985 and has never been published.

In 1990 he published his first book, The child who learned to color in the dark, co-written with Billy Mills. Only once he moved to Washington, perhaps feeling homeless, did he write his first novel – The pages of our life – set right in North Carolina. He had an unexpected success, so he packed his bags and returned to New Bern. This is the city that he chose as a new beginning long ago together with his wife Cathy.

Later they came big successes as The words I haven’t told you, The footsteps of love, A heart in silence, A secret in the heart and Like a hurricane. The latter had a transposition with Richard Gere. To follow he published When I opened my eyes, The place I was looking for, Every day of my life, Remember to look at the moon, The choice, I searched for your name, The last song And I’m not afraid near you. Finally he published The best of me, The answer is in the stars, In your eyes, Life in two, Every breath, The magic of return and the last When a dream comes true.

Besides The child who learned to color in the dark, Sparks also posted Three weeks, one world written with the brother Micah And The words of love, a collection of his most beautiful phrases. Not surprisingly, they call him the poet of the heart.

READ ALSO: Panini presents the four titles not to be missed to get to know Spider-Man