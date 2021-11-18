“The success? You don’t just win with marketing, but with …

The second appointment of the first day of the Festival of the Future deals with “Inversion of the paradigm: it is the market that drives technological innovation”.

Luigi Consiglio interviews Giovanni Rana Jr., Innovation and Technology Manager, Pastificio Rana.

Giovanni Rana Jr: “I was born in 1995 and I finished my university course in 2019 in New York where I studied economics with a concentration in marketing, beyond my studies I believe that it was essential to have the opportunity to live in a multicultural context . When I started working in 2019 I understood how the understanding of cultural diversification in the world is crucial for our company and for our reality but I believe for all. Not imposing our culture, in this case our culinary tradition, but trying to understand the consumer’s need. “

FROG TODAY. «Today the Rana now has a billion turnover in 2021, in more than 68 countries around the world, a thousand recipes produced in Italy, eight factories, five of which in Italy, one in Belgium and two in the United States in Chicago. Beyond the numbers, what we like to emphasize is the number of our family: we are almost 4 thousand. This is the most beautiful number. When I joined the company, I was lucky enough to be supported by my father who is my best friend and guide for my future, also by a management team who wants to pass on his expertise to me. “

INNOVATION «You cannot win by marketing alone, but you can win with technology. In America we are reaching 500 million in turnover in the US alone in ten years, and technological innovation is fundamental. We arrived in the United States and we had to adapt the flavors, but not only that. From there we have developed cooking kits that serve to simplify the preparation of an Italian dish and I say cooking because it is not precooked pasta. Our company has more than one hundred patents and this was the keystone: pasta that cooks in sauce in eight minutes in a microwave ».

PASSION. «In Rana the passion of talent is more important, we are looking for passionate talents capable of working together. Transparent offices, we are a bit opposed to emails and also to smartworking, it is essential to work together “