The successful Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is renewed: the characteristics



Citroen C5 Aicross is renewed: the new model for 2022

The 5 Aircross SUV is renewed, recognized since its launch as “the most comfortable and versatile SUV in its category, today it is equipped with a new style that gives it a more distinctive, modern and dynamic personality. Maintaining all its strong points, which are comfort, space on board and modularity, it expresses greater maturity and offers more character, thanks to the more structured exterior style and more modern and quality colors and interior materials “, as stated by Pierre-Yves Couineau, Project Manager.

I am more than 260,000 units sold Since its launch in 2018, the C5 Aircross SUV has always stood out in its highly competitive segment thanks to its space on board, its modularity and, above all, its unparalleled comfort. The feeling of being wrapped and protected inside a passenger compartment that filters the stresses coming from the outside sets it apart from the competition. Even today the car is a reference in terms of practicality and offers a more serene experience on board. This feeling is further enhanced in the plug-in hybrid version, which already represents a mix of over 30% in Europe.

The imposing SUV look: the SUV aesthetics

The new C5 Aircross SUV introduces a unprecedented language of forms: the roundness gives way to more geometric lines. The style of the front has a new, more vertical aspect, which reinforces its character. The car offers a new interpretation of the chevrons, which gradually become independent and separate from the daytime running lights, marking an evolution compared to the other models in the range in which the chevrons extended up to the lights via a chrome profile. Now the chevrons are black lacquered and highlighted with a chrome outline. They visually extend through a pattern that recalls the piano keys, chrome and black, ever closer to each other, which gradually merge into the LED optical groups. In this way the chevrons are more prominent in the center of the grille.

The “V” shaped LED light signature has a 3D effect through a decoration that recalls the keys of a piano. These daytime running lights give the car a deep, technological look. The logo and the V-shaped luminous signature are underlined in the lower part of the grille by a black lacquered surface with attention to the smallest details.

The color of the inserts on the side air intakes helps to enhance the elegant appearance of the vehicle thanks to glossy or anodized colors such as Gloss Black or Dark Chrome. Even the main air intake in the center becomes more dynamic and elegant thanks to its strong lines that recall the style of the central air intakes of the sisters C4 (road test) and C5 X.

The SUV today is more dynamic and elegant

To best meet the expectations of customers in the C-SUV segment, New C5 Aircross presents elegant branding elements which enhance its high-end appearance. The company offers the new Eclipse Blue tint for the car, a very deep and elegant blue, changing from dark blue to black, depending on the external light. The color range is now composed of colors highly appreciated by customers: Natural White, Pearl White, Pearl Black, Platinum Gray, Steel Gray and the new Eclipse Blue.

The new colors of the Color Packs are present on the front air intakes and on the Airbumps. Four new Color Packs allow the New C5 Aircross SUV to assert its SUV character and elegance: Glossy Black, Dark Chrome, Anodized Bronze and Energic Blue. The Black contrast roof offer and black roof bars make the vehicle even more distinctive.

The refined and comfortable interiors

The cockpit of the new Citroen C5 Aircross presents a more dynamic and refined look that enhances space and comfort. The raised driving position, the perceived quality of the materials, the ergonomics and the practicality of the interfaces make it a modern and refined SUV. In the cockpit we find a new 10 ”Touch Pad that seems to be suspended on the dashboard and immerses the driver and passengers in a more modern cockpit. The new, larger screen improves ergonomics by offering direct access to the climate controls and a higher reading angle.

The 12.3 ″ digital instrument cluster fully customizable allows the driver to have in his field of vision all the information he needs, according to his preferences: navigation cartography, information on active driving assistance systems, information on the operating flow of the Plug-In hybrid system … so that he does not have to take his eyes off the road and can drive safely.

THE seats of the SUV are the new Citroen Advanced Comfort, already present on the C4 and C5 X (the model defined as innovative). Composed of a high-density foam in the internal structural part of the seat, a 15 mm thicker surface foam and a specific coating, they offer the best in terms of visual comfort, seating comfort and driving comfort. The work of the color and material experts has given it an additional refinement, underlining the comfort and the high level of perceived quality. The standard environment is renewed and the four new Advanced Comfort environments create a more elegant, dynamic and qualitative atmosphere.

The new generation center console it is wide and high, made more modern by the upholstery in black leather-effect fabric with chromed edges. It also has a large storage compartment, near the connectivity area with two USB sockets and a wireless charging system for smartphones that works by induction.

We mention some elements that contribute to a global experience oriented to the Welfare and ease of use, such as the suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Dampers, a Citroen exclusive, capable of mitigating the roughness of the road and offering passengers a journey of absolute comfort. It is also the only SUV in the segment to offer three individual rear seats, sliding, reclining and folding. Particular attention was also paid to the acoustic treatment with the possibility of benefiting from laminated front glass.

The plug-in hybrid engine

The offer of the plug-in in the heart of the range amplifies the well-being on board thanks to the advantages of driving in electric mode for daily journeys up to 55 km, and unlimited autonomy for long journeys thanks to the petrol engine. The C5 Aircross SUV is capable of quietly and vibration-free travel at speeds of up to 135km / h on electric. With zero CO2 emissions in electric mode, it offers the freedom to access urban areas that are forbidden to the circulation of traditional cars, with internal combustion engines.

Customers who buy the new one C5 Aircross Plug-in Hybrid they will even benefit from a series of services that will help them simplify recharging, available directly from the vehicle or from their smartphone, as well as the possibility of programming recharging times. Fast charging can be completed in less than 2 hours on a Wall box.

List prices

At the moment, the list prices should start from 34,100 euros and the first deliveries are expected in 2022, we are awaiting updates.