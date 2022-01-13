The successful features of the Dacia Spring electric city car



New Dacia Spring, a true revolution for electric cars

In Italy, after the SUV segment, which is more successful today, the city car segment continues to have an important weight. The figures speak for themselves and one in 5 customers buys a car to be used purely in the city. More than 10% of the city cars purchased in recent months have a full electric power supply and represent almost 50% of the electric vehicles sold in Italy.

The first electric car in the Dacia range is the new Spring presented in 2021 and launched in recent months on the Italian market. Much loved car for its compact size and captivating aesthetics; big in numbers, it continues to get noticed. Crossover look, four real seats on board, a trunk of about 300 liters and a range of up to 305 km in the city (ie 230 km in the WLTP mixed cycle) make it perfect for daily commuting.

It is agile and compact, just as Rosa Sangiovanni, Marketing Director of Dacia Italia points out: “Dacia Spring democratizes electric mobility by offering the essentials at the right quality / price ratio in perfect Dacia style. The company has chosen Italy as the first country in which to market its full electric offer and we are proud of it “.

The registrations of Dacia Spring in Italy

In the Bel Paese, since the launch of Spring on the market, which took place in the second half of last year, they have already been sold well 5,496 models in all. With over 7% of Market Share, Dacia Spring, in less than a year, has conquered the fourth position on the market of 100% electric vehicles and the third position on the market of electric cars sold to private individuals with 4,194 registrations and a Market Share of over 12%.

The success of the electric

Dacia Spring presents a complete yet simple range, since its launch it has been a great success, with more than 7,400 orders taken in the first 10 months of sale. Over 90% of customers have chosen the top of the range version, the Comfort Plus with air conditioning, DAB Bluetooth and USB radio, metallic paint, parking sensors with rear view camera, navigation system and orange personalizations that make it not only essential, but also cool.

Regis Macaluso, Product Leader Dacia Spring, visiting Italy, adds: “Connected services have also been developed to facilitate everyday life with electric vehicles. With the My Dacia app, Dacia customers, for example, can remotely interrupt and resume charging or switch on the heating or air conditioning. Modern equipment, attractive design. Dacia Spring is right essential and cool! “.

Dacia Spring elected “Autobest – Best Buy Car of Europe 2022”

The Autobest jury, made up of journalists from 32 European countries, chose Spring as the winner of The Best Buy Car of Europe 2022. The best and most reliable car among the 6 finalists of the prestigious award. An absolute premiere, because, for the first time in its 21-year history, the jury voted a 100% electric model as the winner.

A story that is still short, but of great success

Launched in late March 2021, Dacia Spring immediately found its audience with over 43,000 orders. In Italy, with more than 3,800 registrations at the end of last year, it has positioned itself on the podium in the electric vehicle market sold to private individuals. The new city car of the Romanian company simplifies 100% electric mobility and offers customers everything essential at an unbeatable price in Europe. Under the crossover look, there is a record-breaking spaciousness with four real seats on board, an efficient and reliable electric motorization and a range of up to 305 km (in WLTP City cycle – 230 km in WLTP Mixed cycle).

The Autobest 2022 award is a great recognition the company is proud of, confirming Dacia’s determination to always offer its customers what makes sense to them. Simple and accessible to all, Spring is perfectly in step with the times. But that’s not all because, in addition to the “The Best Buy Car of Europe 2022” award, Dacia Spring also achieved excellent results at Ecobest Challenge 2021, organized by Autobest last November:

proven range of 221 km in mixed cycle (with WLTP approval equal to 230 km);

remaining range of 31 km with a 0% power reserve on the dashboard;

energy efficiency of 8.25 km / kWh, the best of the 15 vehicles tested.

Dacia Spring: technical characteristics

At the motorization 100% electric 33 kW (equivalent to 44 horsepower) is associated with a 27.4 kWh battery. New Spring’s electric motor is simple, reliable and robust. The car’s punchy line features elements from the world of SUVs, such as widened wheel arches, roof bars, reinforced front underbody, rear skis and increased ground clearance. With its ‘broad shoulders’ and rounded bonnet, Spring conveys a feeling of robustness. Its reassuring structure portends a great interior habitability. Still, Spring is a true city car. Her size they are compact: 3.73m long, 1.77m wide, with open mirrors and 1.51m high.

The equipment as standard on all versions marketed at launch, it includes 100% electric variable assistance steering, manual climate control, remote central locking, four electric window lifts, automatic lighting, speed limiter (with steering wheel control) and a 3.5 ”digital display between the tachometers. Available depending on the trim level, the Media Nav multimedia system includes a 7 ”touchscreen, navigator, DAB radio, Smartphone Replication compatible with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Bluetooth and a USB socket.

Inside of, the rear seats also accommodate the tallest passengers. The spaciousness of the passenger compartment, thanks also to the 23 liters of storage compartments, contributes to general comfort. The small engine allows it to have a steering angle of 4.8m, one of the best in the segment. Dacia Spring is the electric city car perfect for experiencing the city, is offered in 3 versions: the version for individuals and small companies, the business version perfect for car sharing operators and, starting from 2022, the Cargo, commercial version N1 approved, without rear seats, ideal for craftsmen and deliveries .

Price list

The Italy offer includes a very simple range at the moment, two configurations and unbeatable prices, in true Dacia style:

the Comfort with list price starting from 20,100 euros;

the Comfort Plus, from 21,600 euros.

Orders opened on March 11 and deliveries began in September.