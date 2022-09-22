the successful movie that predicted the singer’s infidelity

Fans of romantic dramas and musicals probably remember that Adam Levine had already been unfaithful to a woman in full view of everyone.

But there is a big difference between that episode and the infidelity scandal that currently plagues the leader of Maroon 5: the first was acted and the second, not.

Back in 2013, the Maroon 5 frontman agreed to work on Begin Againa film known in Spanish as Can a love song save your life? made of Dave Kohlsecondary character who acts in the shadows of those of Keira Knightley Y Mark Ruffalothe actors that make up the main couple.

The plot, in a nutshell, goes something like this: Gretta James (Knightley), a British singer-songwriter who is in a relationship with Dave, a popular singer, meets in New York Dan Mulligan (Ruffalo), a run-down record producer who, as the last slap of a drowning man to save his career, decides to record an album with her. In between, of course, things happen.







Levine and Knightley are a couple in the John Carney film.

One of the story’s subplots has to do with Dave. Levine’s character begins the film dating Gretta, but ends it far from her because in the middle has an affair with a production assistant.

This causes several twists and turns between the characters and the occasional memorable scene, with the theme “Lost Stars” (the best known of the film) as a banner.







Levine performed “Lost Stars”, the most famous theme from the film.

how did he get into the movie

John Carneythe director of this film and the renowned Eleven Y sing streetsaid he never thought of anyone other than Levine to play Dave.







In the film they play a British singer-songwriter and a successful musician with large audiences.

The two had two Skype conversations. It was enough for Adam to read a few lines of his character to be selected. The singer had captivated the director with his brief appearance in 30 rockswith alec baldwin.







The official poster for “Begin Again”.

Despite calling the experience of making the film “stressful,” Levine did not accept any money for his part in it. In a story with The Washington Post, Carney claimed that Adam, by standing in front of the cameras, lived up to Knightley’s track record.

The infidelity case that the world is talking about

First of all, let’s remember that Levine is married to the supermodel Behati Prinsloo. He has two children with her and now they are both expecting their third.

On Tuesday, another model, Sumner Strohrevealed in a TikTok video that in 2021 he had “an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model.” The man: Levine.

Immediately afterwards, Stroh shows a series of screenshots with Levine (we know it is him because of his verified account and because hours later he confirmed it) in which it is read that the singer wrote him compliments such as “it’s fucking unreal” hot’ you are”.







Sumnes Stroh and Adam Levine were left in the eye of the storm after the model revealed an alleged affair with the singer of Maroon 5.

After confessing that they met in person on some occasions and then stopped doing it for a while, the young woman revealed the controversial message to which the singer resorted to speak to her again.

“Okay, serious question. I will have another baby and if it is a boy I want it to be called Sumner. Is everything okay with that?” Levine would have written, fully willing to name her third baby after her lover.

Stroh said she exposed the conversation because a friend she had sent the screenshots to threatened to sell the content. She preferred to show it before him.







Levine with his wife, model Behati Prinsloo.

In a new video, Sumner said she felt sorry for the affairsince she claims to have been carried away by the singer’s charms because she was “young and naive, and easily manipulated”.

Levine’s response

In response to Stroh’s revelations, Levine posted a bittersweet disclaimer on his Instagram account.

“I did not have an affair, however, I crossed the line during an unfortunate period of my life. I have dealt with it and have taken proactive steps to remedy it with my family,” he begins.

And he continues: “My wife and my family is all that matters to me in this world.”







The most recent photo of Behati Prinsloo, who is going through her third pregnancy. Photo: Instagram

“Being naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that really matters to me was the biggest mistake I could make. I will never do it again. I take full responsibility. We will overcome it and we will overcome it together”, adds the singer.

It remains to be seen what Behati’s impressions are on the scandal that the world is talking about.

