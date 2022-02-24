The successful telenovela “Hasta que la plata nos separe” returns in a new version

Miami, Feb 24 (EFE).- Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Martínez star in the new version produced by RCN Television for Telemundo of the successful Colombian telenovela “Until silver separates us”, which will air this year.

Written by Fernando Gaitán, author of “Yo soy Betty, la fea”, “Café con aroma de mujer”, among other television hits, and already in production in Bogotá, the series has a stellar cast that includes Colombians. Gregorio Pernía and Juliette Pardau as antagonists of Villalobos and Martínez.

Mexicans Alejandro Tommasi and Laura Flores and Colombians Stephania Duque, Fabián Ríos, Julián Arango and Lorna Cepeda are also in the cast.

This dramatic comedy tells the love story of Rafael Méndez (Martínez), a prolific seller of all kinds of household products of peasant origin, and Alejandra Maldonado (Villalobos), a woman of aristocratic origin who is the successful Commercial Manager of the Ramenautos dealership.

Rafael has a relationship with Vicky Pardo (Pardau), a sensual and jealous neighbor. Alejandra is about to marry Luciano Valenzuela (Pernía), her prince charming.

One fine day, fate crosses Alejandra with Rafael in a fatal accident and, from then on, their lives and those of the people close to them will never be the same.

“I am immensely happy to be in this great project! It is a great honor to participate for the second time and consecutively in another great story of the genius Fernando Gaitán, this time as the protagonist,” said Colombian actress and model Carmen Villalobos (Coffee with the aroma of a woman, Without breasts if there is paradise, Mr. from the heaven).

The actress added that the character of Alejandra Maldonado is “wonderful, unique, with a personality like a roller coaster, full of nuances and also in a genre with a touch of comedy.”

“The contrast between Alejandra and Rafael, their different ways of looking at life, the difference in social classes and the adventures they will live, will unleash spontaneous moments of great comedy in the midst of all the drama and this will keep the audience hooked on the story”, assured.

The main cast is completed by Alina Lozano, José Daniel Cristancho, Michelle Roullard, Juliana Galvis, Marcela Benjumea, Alejandra Ávila, Julio Sánchez, Matías Maldonado, Ezequiel Bernal, Tuto Patiño, Felipe Botero, Rodrigo Jerez, Julián Caicedo and Fernando Arévalo.

This new version was adapted by Juan Carlos Pérez Flores who was also in charge of the script together with Patricia Rodríguez Reyes. Directed by Israel Sánchez and Olga Lucía Rodríguez, the production is in charge of Yalile Giordanelli.

The public will be able to watch the full episodes live, or catch up through the Telemundo app. EFE





