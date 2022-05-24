The sudden change in strategy of Amber Heard’s defense in the trial with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard asked that Johnny Depp not testify again in the trial (Reuters)

The legal team of Amber Heard announced that he will no longer call Johnny Depp to the stand at his trial in Fairfax, Virginia.

“They don’t have much time left and Johnny Depp was largely considered by Amber Heard’s lawyers to be uncontrollable as a witness. Many legal observers believe he did well on the stand,” wrote Law & Crime correspondent Angenette Levy.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million following a column she wrote in 2018 for Washington Postin which she does not name him, but describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard, for his part, presented a counterclaim, requesting $100 million compensation.

This week the defenders of the actress added the testimony of a former agent of the actor who sank him.

Tracey Jacobs assured that the actor had “erratic behavior” on the set that caused him to lose many jobs. The manager is one of the main agents of the United Talent Agency who represented Depp until his dismissal in 2016.

In court, he argued that the actor was complicating his ability to work for his “misbehavior”. In a videotaped statement, Jacobs explained that he started having complications with Depp. during the last 10 years of his work with the actor. During this time, the artist I used to arrive very late to filming, which gave him a bad reputation that made it difficult for him to get jobs for himself.

He also confirmed that, at one point, he asked the agency that represented him about 20 million dollars because he needed money due to the large number of expenses he had to pay.

It is expected that this week the phase of testimony and arguments of both parties will conclude. Subsequently, the jury will deliberate until reaching a verdict.

Kate Moss will testify in favor of her ex-boyfriend in the defamation trial against Amber Heard (Reuters)

Heard’s defense’s sudden change in strategy came hours after it was learned that Kate Mosswho was romantically involved with Depp in the 1990s, is among the group of witnesses who will testify this week.

A source close to Depp, 58, confirmed to the magazine People that the British model, 48, will speak on behalf of her former partner in court in Fairfax, Virginia, via video link on Wednesday. A testimony that was expected from the beginning of the legal process, which is televised in the United States with high audience levels.

Moss, Depp’s ex-girlfriend, was mentioned by Heard, 36, earlier this month when she took the stand, while recounting an alleged altercation with Depp in which her sister, Whitney Henriquez, was also present, which occurred in March 2015. .

While reviewing a scene of abuse that, he said, he lived with Depp, Heard said he was aware that his former partner had used physical violence against the model while they were a couple. As she recounted an alleged act of violence between them on a staircase, she said: “I just instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs in my head.”

In 2020, the “Aquaman” actress claimed that Depp pushed Moss down a ladder while they were dating in the 1990s. During the 2020 UK libel trial between Depp and the English newspaper The Sun, Heard said: “He pushed Kate Moss down the stairs, I heard this from two people, and this was fresh in my mind.”

In November 2020, Depp lost his UK libel suit against the tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife beater””.

The judge in the case, Penney Azcarate, scheduled closing arguments for May 27, after which it will be left to the seven jurors (Reuters)

An entertainment industry insider, Kathryn Arnold, testified Monday that Amber Heard has lost between $45 million and $50 million over claims that she faked domestic violence accusations against her ex-husband.

“In the industry, they like their work”Arnold said. “But they can’t work with her right now.”.

Arnold compared Heard’s earnings to a host of other actors – Jason Momoa, Ana de Armas, Gal Gadot, Zendaya and Chris Pine – to draw conclusions about what her career trajectory might have been like, were it not for the lawyer’s statements. Depp, Adam Waldman.

Heard earned USD 1 million for her role as Mera in “Aquaman” in 2018, and USD 2 million for “Aquaman 2″, which will be released next year. Heard claimed that she had to “fight” to stay in the sequel and said that her role was significantly reduced. Arnold testified that Heard should have been able to renegotiate her “Aquaman 2″ salary for $4 million or more, but she couldn’t because she had no influence.

On cross-examination, Depp’s lawyer, Wayne Dennison, disagreed with Arnold, suggesting that the actors are more famous than Heard.

Dennison noted that the damage to Heard’s career could be due to negative press related to the 2020 UK libel trial. The actor’s lawyer also argued that Depp is not responsible for the negative social media campaign directed at Heard.

DC Films Chairman Walter Hamada said in a prerecorded statement shown to jurors Tuesday that Amber Heard and “Aquaman” co-star Jason Momoa didn’t have much chemistry.

“They didn’t really have a lot of chemistry together.“, said.

Hamada told the jury that Heard’s role as Mera in “Aquaman 2” was not reduced and that her brief participation was planned from the beginning.

“Has his role ever been reduced for any reason?” Depp’s lawyer, Ben Chew, asked Hamada. “No,” he answered.

Arnold testified Monday that Heard should have been able to negotiate a significant pay raise for the second film due to the success of the first.

But Hamada said that studio policy was not to renegotiate contracts.

