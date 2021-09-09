The suggestions of “Oceano Mare” for the Sarzana festival “Music and sounds”



Sarzana – Val di Magra – Entirely inspired by and dedicated to the book “Oceano mare” by Alessandro Baricco, the twenty-first edition of the “Music and sounds” festival will take place in the historic center of Sarzana on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 September with local artists who will give life to performances, installations and works for a total of sixty events overall.

“After a summer that has fully respected our idea of ​​an” open-air “city with many cultures – says the mayor Ponzanelli – we continue on this path also in September with a historic and very beautiful event that this year presents itself with a even richer and more fascinating program.

With the patronage and support of the Municipality, the event will always be curated by the Bianchi Academy, the artistic direction of Stefania Nardi – and the design by Eva Strozzi – who underlines: “In a certainly particular period we have decided to reschedule the festival with a reinterpretation art of “Oceano Mare” of Baricco which immediately aroused many suggestions and set in motion the creativity of the artists involved. We also received the support of the same author – adds Nardi – who, although unable to be present, nevertheless greatly appreciated the project. Over the weekend we will give life to a creative yard declined with different languages ​​that will combine music and sounds. First works of figurative, performing and acting arts that will creatively offer different reinterpretations of the work that also in the logo, taken from a work by Lucia Giromella, takes up a protagonist of the book “.

The festival will open on Saturday at 17.30 in Piazza Matteotti with an ensemble performance with all the artists who will talk about each other interviewed by Maria Cristina Sabatini on Sunday morning at 11.30 in the atrium of Palazzo Roderio.

All events will have free admission.

The places of the festival will therefore be the atriums of Palazzo Roderio, Palazzo Parentucelli, Palazzo Remedi, Palazzo Magni Griffi, Palazzo Civico 66 in Via Mazzini, Palazzo Picedi Benettini, Palazzo Civico 67 in Via Mazzini, Palazzo Civico 24 in Via Cattani: here the spectator it will be immersed in a real scenography that will recall “Oceano Mare” in an intertwining of performances, paths, installations, which will project it into a different, poetic and immersive atmosphere.

THE PROTAGONISTS

Figurative arts

Giovanni Campi and Lorenzo Borrini

Pleasant conversations or how the dialogue between the Arts will never be reduced to mere background

Stencil and spray on wood

Eva Strozzi

In dedication

Texts on canvas

Lucia Giromella

Almayer Inn – White. The solitary emptiness in its incommensurability of being without borders

Engravings on plexiglass and mixed media on canvas

Nicole Amodio

From strength to deprivation [Dalle rive agli abissi]

Illustrations on canvas

Simona Lombardi

What’s a little further

Mixed technique on canvas

Sara Pierotti

Sky – sea

Multi-material installation

Performing arts

Giovanni Berretta, body and narrator and Nicola Pinelli, electronic music

A little moon on him. He stayed awake for hours after sunset. The last innocent time of a lifetime

Jonathan Lazzini, voice and Rita Maggiani, flute. Plasson, a catalog

Riccardo Muzio, voice and Cecilia Colombani, violin L’Abisso. And the darkness of the cocito

Toni Garbini in collaboration with Marco Merino and Erman Pasqualetti Teatro Ocra In the ocean of translation. Live texting performance for voice, google translator and electronic music

Mariella Melani, body and narrating voice and Jacopo Perlini, guitar It would do less harm to know how to dance

Loading... Advertisements

Jonathan Lazzini, voice – Stefania Nardi, piano – Sara Pierotti, painting. The seventh room with performance installation. Say the sea

Musical arts

Felicita Brusoni, soprano and Damiano Mainenti, electronics. I am footprint, echo, answer. Time still

Jacopo Simoncini, composition and vocal quartet, cello and percussion Maricanti: Cristina Alioto, Mariella Melani, Anna Menchinelli, Tiziana Fosella. Sea portrait

Gianluca Cremona, composition and Ensemble of Contemporary Music of La Spezia: KouKou Ge, flute – Luca Bianchi, clarinet – Michela Puca, violin – Nicolò Zappavigna, cello Ballad. Marine triptych

Mauro Advini, composition and saxophone and Cristina Alioto, vocals. Through the third white picture

Site specific installations

Sound installation by Emiliano Bagnato, with the technical support of David Campanini. Dream shipwrecks

Video installation by Nicolò Puppo, curated by Orianna Fregosi. New Human Routes

Access to the performances is free with reservations required at the number: 328 8227643 or by email: info@accademiabianchi.it

The festival is organized in compliance with the covid-19 anti-contagion legislation in force.

To access the events you will need:

Be in possession of the Green Pass

Respect the safety distance

Do not create crowds

Wear the mask indoors (it is also recommended to wear it outdoors)

Always use the sanitizing gel that you find at the entrance of the event venues

