The suggestions of “Oceano Mare” for the Sarzana festival “Music and sounds”

Sarzana – Val di Magra – Entirely inspired by and dedicated to the book “Oceano mare” by Alessandro Baricco, the twenty-first edition of the “Music and sounds” festival will take place in the historic center of Sarzana on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 September with local artists who will give life to performances, installations and works for a total of sixty events overall.
“After a summer that has fully respected our idea of an” open-air “city with many cultures – says the mayor Ponzanelli – we continue on this path also in September with a historic and very beautiful event that this year presents itself with a even richer and more fascinating program.
With the patronage and support of the Municipality, the event will always be curated by the Bianchi Academy, the artistic direction of Stefania Nardi – and the design by Eva Strozzi – who underlines: “In a certainly particular period we have decided to reschedule the festival with a reinterpretation art of “Oceano Mare” of Baricco which immediately aroused many suggestions and set in motion the creativity of the artists involved. We also received the support of the same author – adds Nardi – who, although unable to be present, nevertheless greatly appreciated the project. Over the weekend we will give life to a creative yard declined with different languages that will combine music and sounds. First works of figurative, performing and acting arts that will creatively offer different reinterpretations of the work that also in the logo, taken from a work by Lucia Giromella, takes up a protagonist of the book “.
The festival will open on Saturday at 17.30 in Piazza Matteotti with an ensemble performance with all the artists who will talk about each other interviewed by Maria Cristina Sabatini on Sunday morning at 11.30 in the atrium of Palazzo Roderio.
All events will have free admission.
The places of the festival will therefore be the atriums of Palazzo Roderio, Palazzo Parentucelli, Palazzo Remedi, Palazzo Magni Griffi, Palazzo Civico 66 in Via Mazzini, Palazzo Picedi Benettini, Palazzo Civico 67 in Via Mazzini, Palazzo Civico 24 in Via Cattani: here the spectator it will be immersed in a real scenography that will recall “Oceano Mare” in an intertwining of performances, paths, installations, which will project it into a different, poetic and immersive atmosphere.
THE PROTAGONISTS
Figurative arts
Giovanni Campi and Lorenzo Borrini
Pleasant conversations or how the dialogue between the Arts will never be reduced to mere background
Stencil and spray on wood
Eva Strozzi
In dedication
Texts on canvas
Lucia Giromella
Almayer Inn – White. The solitary emptiness in its incommensurability of being without borders
Engravings on plexiglass and mixed media on canvas
Nicole Amodio
From strength to deprivation [Dalle rive agli abissi]
Illustrations on canvas
Simona Lombardi
What’s a little further
Mixed technique on canvas
Sara Pierotti
Sky – sea
Multi-material installation
Performing arts
Giovanni Berretta, body and narrator and Nicola Pinelli, electronic music
A little moon on him. He stayed awake for hours after sunset. The last innocent time of a lifetime
Jonathan Lazzini, voice and Rita Maggiani, flute. Plasson, a catalog
Riccardo Muzio, voice and Cecilia Colombani, violin L’Abisso. And the darkness of the cocito
Toni Garbini in collaboration with Marco Merino and Erman Pasqualetti Teatro Ocra In the ocean of translation. Live texting performance for voice, google translator and electronic music
Mariella Melani, body and narrating voice and Jacopo Perlini, guitar It would do less harm to know how to dance
Jonathan Lazzini, voice – Stefania Nardi, piano – Sara Pierotti, painting. The seventh room with performance installation. Say the sea
Musical arts
Felicita Brusoni, soprano and Damiano Mainenti, electronics. I am footprint, echo, answer. Time still
Jacopo Simoncini, composition and vocal quartet, cello and percussion Maricanti: Cristina Alioto, Mariella Melani, Anna Menchinelli, Tiziana Fosella. Sea portrait
Gianluca Cremona, composition and Ensemble of Contemporary Music of La Spezia: KouKou Ge, flute – Luca Bianchi, clarinet – Michela Puca, violin – Nicolò Zappavigna, cello Ballad. Marine triptych
Mauro Advini, composition and saxophone and Cristina Alioto, vocals. Through the third white picture
Site specific installations
Sound installation by Emiliano Bagnato, with the technical support of David Campanini. Dream shipwrecks
Video installation by Nicolò Puppo, curated by Orianna Fregosi. New Human Routes
Access to the performances is free with reservations required at the number: 328 8227643 or by email: info@accademiabianchi.it
The festival is organized in compliance with the covid-19 anti-contagion legislation in force.
To access the events you will need:
Be in possession of the Green Pass
Respect the safety distance
Do not create crowds
Wear the mask indoors (it is also recommended to wear it outdoors)
Always use the sanitizing gel that you find at the entrance of the event venues