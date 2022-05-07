The suicide of a Cuban woman on the Almendares bridge shocks social networks

a cuban woman passed away in the morning hours of Thursday after launching from the Almendares bridgewhich divides the central Havana municipalities of Playa and Plaza de la Revolución, according to a user named Henry Limonta on his social networks.

According to the images published on social networks, it can be seen how the woman received first aid in the Metropolitan Park of Havana itselfwhere he fell after jumping off the bridge.

The death of the Cuban it was confirmed by a user named Denia Rodríguezwho assured that the woman was her mother’s cousin and died in “the hospital”, although she did not specify which one.

The user also confirmed that the death of the Cuban citizen was a suicide and not accidentalbecause he said that “god knows the situation that led to that”.

A user named Yulioboy PipoDj claimed that he witnessed of the event, which occurred around 7:30AM. “I saw everything, I was on the bus, tremendous hand impression,” she wrote.

The author of the video, surnamed Limonta, said that he works in the Metropolitan Park of Havana and Between last year and this year, it has seen at least five cases of people jumping off the bridge to take their own lives.

Some people they related the suicide of the Cuban woman to the situation of the citizens of the Island in recent yearsmarked by the shortage of food, medicine and other essential products, together with the strict control over the population exercised by the regime.

“God, how sad, toyes it must have been the despair and frustration in his life to commit such an act. Poor woman, what a heartbreaking image, my condolences to her family and friends, “wrote a user named Yanisleidy Babastro Rodriguez.

In mid-April, the suicide of a 32-year-old man who jumped from the eighth floor of a building in Marianao made headlines.

In 2014, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) named Cuba as the country in the Americas with the highest suicide rate, with 16.3 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants., followed by Guyana (16), Suriname (14.8), Trinidad and Tobago (12.4), Canada (12.0) and the USA (11.4). In the 1980s, the suicide rate on the Island exceeded 21 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Last year, two Cuban specialists told DIARIO DE CUBA about their experiences facing suicide, which showed the precariousness with which psychiatrists work on the island.

“The periods of social, financial, economic, food crisis” favor this type of behavior, pointed out Dr. Emilio Arteaga Pérez. However, the tenured professor of Psychiatry Sergio Andrés Pérez Barrero, founder of the Suicide Section of the World Psychiatric Association and the World Network of Suicide Doctors, and author of several books and articles, now deceased, clarified to DIARIO DE CUBA that the high rates of suicide in Cuba “are not post 1959”.

“Cuba was one of the countries with the highest suicide rates in the 19th century,” said Pérez Barrero. Rates were also “very high because of Chinese immigrants,” he added.