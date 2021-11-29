https://it.sputniknews.com/20211128/the-suicide-del-virus-how-has-done-japan-a-configgere-il-covid-19-13938991.html

The suicide of the virus, how Japan did to defeat COVID-19

According to a team of researchers, the pathogen “self-destroyed” due to a fatal mutation. Sputnik explores for you the possible causes of this “Japanese miracle.” Delta killed its competitors and itself Three months ago, at the peak of distribution of the Delta variant, daily infections in Japan stood at 26,000, while today they are fewer. by 200. The death rate dropped to zero. High levels of vaccination and discipline are usually cited as the main reversing factors. However, the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, led by Professor Itsuro Inoue, believe it is all a matter of genetic variation in the coronavirus. By analyzing the different variants of SARS-CoV-2, the scientists determined that the Alpha version, which dominated the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Japan from March to June, was genetically very different: in fact, it was composed of 5 main groups, with many branching mutations. The researchers speculated that the more contagious and aggressive delta would be even more varied. But strangely enough, the researchers found the exact opposite: at first, the mutations accumulated rapidly and then suddenly stopped. Most of the mutations occurred at the A394V site of the non-structural protein nsp14, responsible for correcting the errors that occur during replication. According to the researchers, at some point the virus simply lost its ability to replicate while trying to correct the errors. University School of Medicine. “Nsp14 interacts with other viral proteins,” noted the scientist. “Studies have shown that a virus with damaged nsp14 exhibits significantly worse replication performance. This may be one of the factors in the rapid reduction in the incidence of the disease. “The same has happened in the past. In 2003, for example, the epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) suddenly disappeared. Laboratory experiments have confirmed that mutations in the nsp14 protein stopped the virus from replicating. In Japan, all restrictions have been lifted, but the incidence of the disease has not increased. First, mass vaccination (more than 75% of the population was fully vaccinated) and strict prophylaxis Secondly, Japan was lucky, as Delta had already replaced all other variants at the end of August. The evolution of the virus was limited to only one strain, which eventually degenerated, which is why Delta-dominated Russia has a better chance of repeating itself. and the “Japanese miracle”, compared to India or Indonesia, where Alpha and Delta dominate, with the same adoption of the necessary vaccination measures. There is, however, another element to consider. Scientists from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata have also found that Asians have a protective enzyme, APOBEC3A, which attacks RNA viruses, including SARS-CoV-2. Europeans and Africans, on the other hand, do not have it. How significant this is and how APOBEC3A interacts with the nsp14 protein is still not fully understood, as the study has not yet been completed. And in any case, at least in South Korea, a country genetically close to Japan, the pandemic continues, and Professor Testuo Fukawa, of the Future Social Welfare Institute in Tokyo, believes that the situation of COVID-19 is aggravated by obesity. In Japan, only 3.6% of the population is obese, one of the lowest rates in the world. Temporary or perennial? However, it is too early to celebrate the victory over the virus, even on a national scale. “We are doing well so far, because in Japan there was Delta. Other variants were approaching, but Delta held them back. Now the way has opened up for new strains. Vaccines alone will not solve the problem. We need immigration controls, because we don’t know what can come from other countries, “emphasizes Itsuro Inoue. Scientists urge to remain vigilant and prepare for the next wave. And above all, to continue vaccination.

