The Suicide Squad and that crossover with Guardians of the Galaxy you haven’t noticed

James Gunn has had the opportunity to have his say in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC cinematic universe: the director of Guardians of the Galaxy is currently garnering excellent reviews with his The Suicide Squad, in which, in fact, it is also possible to find a reference to competition.

The director, who recently responded in his own way to some criticisms directed at The Suicide Squad, did not miss the opportunity to create a small James Gunn Cinematic Universe granting a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy a very brief appearance during the film with Margot Robbie, John Cena and Idris Elba.

The subject of our story is Pom Klementieff, namely the Mantis of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the actress makes her appearance for a few very brief moments during a scene set in a Corto Maltese club, during which we can actually see her dance in the background for a few moments that, to be honest, can escape in the blink of an eye.

Better to sharpen your eyes, then: you, in the meantime, let us know in the comments if you managed to grasp the very brief cameo by Klementieff in the new James Gunn movie! Extras aside, meanwhile, James Gunn has talked about the possibility of giving a spin-off to The Suicide Squad.