Entertainment

The Suicide Squad and that crossover with Guardians of the Galaxy you haven’t noticed

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

James Gunn has had the opportunity to have his say in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC cinematic universe: the director of Guardians of the Galaxy is currently garnering excellent reviews with his The Suicide Squad, in which, in fact, it is also possible to find a reference to competition.

The director, who recently responded in his own way to some criticisms directed at The Suicide Squad, did not miss the opportunity to create a small James Gunn Cinematic Universe granting a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy a very brief appearance during the film with Margot Robbie, John Cena and Idris Elba.

The subject of our story is Pom Klementieff, namely the Mantis of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the actress makes her appearance for a few very brief moments during a scene set in a Corto Maltese club, during which we can actually see her dance in the background for a few moments that, to be honest, can escape in the blink of an eye.

Loading...
Advertisements

Better to sharpen your eyes, then: you, in the meantime, let us know in the comments if you managed to grasp the very brief cameo by Klementieff in the new James Gunn movie! Extras aside, meanwhile, James Gunn has talked about the possibility of giving a spin-off to The Suicide Squad.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

275
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
262
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
251
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
242
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
234
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
206
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
197
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
189
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
185
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
176
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top