The Suicide Squad – Blu-ray Suicide Mission, the review

The Suicide Squad: Suicide Mission, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman with Peter Capaldi in one scene

Here is the group of crazy, wild and nice DC thugs, who after the adventures narrated in the first chapter return for a suicide mission for a feast of action, violence, bizarre characters and irreverent jokes. A spectacular and explosive product to be relived on homevideo in the best possible way, and as we will see in review of The Suicide Squad – Blu-ray Suicide Mission, the product distributed by Warner Home Video succeeds perfectly in the task, enhancing the madness of the film made by writer and director James Gunn, with a super cast that includes Margot Robbie, John Cena, Viola Davis and Idris Elba among others.

The video: a crackling and hyper-colored experience

Crackling, hyper-colored, frenetic: the video of the blu-ray of The Suicide Squad – Warner Suicide Mission is of excellent workmanship and has only one real weakness: always imagining what the yield with this material can be in 4K UHD (however available on the market). Because otherwise the blu-ray video is excellent for HD parameters, even if it allows a little bit to compression, which is understandable in a disc with a 135-minute film, with an hour and a half of extras and an English Dolby Amos from make it stand.

The Suicide Squad: Suicide Mission, Margot Robbie during a scene

For the rest, as mentioned, the vision is a spectacle: the detail is fantastic, just look at the face of Michael Rooker in the first scene, porous and with wrinkles that look like real engravings as they are well defined. And everything continues on this level of very high quality, between well-described settings, costumes rich in details and always fluid scenes even in the most chaotic and frenetic scenes, such as the devastation in the final, even if with some very slight smudges caused as mentioned by a pinch of compression. Even the chroma is dazzling, the colors are bright, saturated and rich in shades, and even here the thought can only go to what should be the rendering in 4K thanks to HDR.

The Suicide Squad: Suicide Mission, King Shark during an action scene

The audio: overwhelmed by a beautiful and crazy sonic chaos

The Suicide Squad: Suicide Mission, a scene with Idris Elba and Viola Davis

Me too’audio gives a strong experience. Already the DTS HD 5.1 Italian is excellent, starting from the first notes of Johnny Cash you can understand how the music arrives warm and enveloping from all the speakers, and it will be so for the whole amazing soundtrack. The numerous action sequences offer considerable spatiality, with panning precise, sound effects that surround the viewer and a fairly accurate micro-detail in moments of greatest chaos, only at times covered by decidedly heavy bass. The dialogues are also effective, with a powerful and decisive tone, never stifled by the action.

The Suicide Squad: Suicide Mission, Idris Elba and James Gunn in a photo from the set

But when it comes to the Dolby Atmos English, you enter another sound world, even more aggressive, where the frequent sequences of clashes and fights release energy and power from each speaker, with always perceptible dialogues and bass lines from the sub. In addition, in addition to suggestive circular effects, it is also possible to exploit the verticality of some moments, especially in the final part of the film with all the destruction and rubble that fill the scene. There are also many more nuances of sound even in the total chaos of the most intense scenes.

The Suicide Squad: Suicide Mission, Idris Elba and James Gunn in a photo from the set

Spectacular extras with over 90 minutes of contributions

The Suicide Squad: Suicide Mission, Idris Elba and James Gunn in a photo from the set

The department is also truly remarkable extra, rich and interesting with over an hour and a half of material, plus audio commentary by director James Gunn. It starts with Deleted and extended scenes, eight in all for a total of 17 and a half minutes, then to follow Gag Reel (10 ‘and a half) with ducks on the set. Continue with Bring King Shark to Life (6 ‘) on the techniques used to bring Nanaue to life, on the character design and on the choice of Sylvester Stallone’s original voice.

The Suicide Squad: Suicide Mission, David Dastmalchian in one scene

We find then Gotta Love the Squad (11 ‘and a half), which retraces the comics that started it all with the interventions of cartoonist John Ostrander, director James Gunn and many members of cast and crew, then The Way of the Gunn (8 ‘) with many participants in the making of the film talking about the director’s work. Continue with Scene Breakdowns, or four featurettes on as many specific scenes, analyzed with moments of filming on the set and various interviews: the four segments are It’s a Suicide Mission (6 ‘and a half), My Gun’s Bigger Than Yours (6 ‘), Harley’s Great Escape (7 ‘) and The Fall of Jotunheim (5 ‘and a half). To close we find Starro: it’s a Freakin ‘Kaiju! (6 ‘), a gigantic creature wing tribute with the visual effects to create it, and finally three Retro trailer with different styles: War Movie (3 ‘and a half), Horror Movie (1’ and a half) and Buddy-Cop (1 ‘).