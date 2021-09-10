The Suicide Squad, comes the poster that makes the verse to the new film by Will Smith

As we know, in the cast of The Suicide Squad some of the protagonists of David Ayer’s 2016 film are back, such as Margot Robbie, Viola Davis and Joel Kinnaman. We also found out what the role of Taika Waititi is, while in James Gunn’s film there is Will Smith, who played Deadshot in 2016.

The Men in Black actor will soon be among the protagonists of another HBO Max movie, King Richard, biopic in which he plays the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

This is where the new character poster of The Suicide Squad, which we can also see at the bottom of the news, in a tweet published by the official account of the film. The poster, made in the same style as that of King Richard, depicts King Shark, the character voiced by Sylvester Stallone. “From one king to another” reads the caption.

As David Ayer’s campaign to make his version of the film continues, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran talked a while ago about the non-return of Will Smith. “More than anything, it was a question of commitments. We knew we had to start in September because, frankly, we knew before others that James Gunn he would go back to being Guardians of the Galaxy. So it was important to start shooting right then and Will wasn’t available, which made things easier. It wasn’t available, and it was nice, frankly, because it helped us separate this film from the previous one. “