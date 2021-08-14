The Suicide Squad, David Dastmalchian has adopted a stray cat: here is Polka-Dot Cat!

David Dastmalchian, the star of The Suicide Squad, the new film written and directed by James Gunn, adopted a stray cat he met during filming, and finally showed him on his official Instagram page wearing a costume Polka-Dot Man custom made.

The feline, already renamed by David Dastmalchian’s followers as Polka-Dot Cat, is the absolute protagonist of the post that the actor has published in the past few hours on his official page of the social network Instagram: as you can see at the bottom of the article, Abner Bubblegum Polka Dot Cat, or Bubblegum for short, wears a customized version of cat of the iconic Polka-Dot Man outfit. In the accompanying caption to the post, Dastmalchain used the moment to promote animal adoption.

“With the help of my family from The Suicide Squad and some generous animal lovers we met in Panama, I was able to rescue Bubblegum (full name: Abner Bubblegum Polka Dot Cat). It has been a blessing to our family and has been instrumental in helping us during the pandemic. Please adopt, do not buy purchases and spay / neuter your pets. (The costume was made by Judianna Makovsky). Thanks, James Gunn!“

Polka-Dot Man was first introduced by DC Comics in the early 1960s, as Batman’s minor villain. Real name Abner Krill, the character used to conduct a series of robberies using his polka dot dress, the points of which could be thrown to summon all sorts of gadgets and weapons. Due to its ridiculous nature, Polka-Dot Man wasn’t exactly one of the most well-known characters common in the DC universe in the last few decades, but now thanks to The Suicide Squad and at the work of James Gunn, he is back in the spotlight.

