The Suicide Squad, here’s what happened to Harley Quinn after Birds of Prey

It has long been established that The Suicide Squad should not be seen as a sequel to the 2016 film, it is however impossible not to find in Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn an element of continuity with David Ayer’s film and with the more recent Birds of Prey, with the storyline of the latter that it must in fact be considered canonical.

The question, therefore, arises spontaneously: what happened to our Harley (from which, incidentally, Margot Robbie does not seem willing to take breaks) after Birds of Prey? What led Joker’s ex-partner / accomplice to find herself again entangled in such affairs?

James Gunn’s film explains it to us: during The Suicide Squad, in fact, we discover how the fugitive Harley from the Birds of Prey finale is literally entered a bank with his car during one of her raids, inevitably ending up being arrested again after having escaped her fate several times.

In short, the usual over-the-top conduct that makes ours a rather easy target for the police: here is explained, therefore, the fact that Harley is perfectly enlistable for this new suicide squad at the start of the fresh film debut in theaters. But let’s move away from the DC environment for a second: in The Suicide Squad, in fact, there is a crossover with Guardians of the Galaxy that not everyone has noticed.


