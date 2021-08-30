The Suicide Squad hides a veiled “homage” to Chris Pratt







Among the new members of Task Force X that we will see in The Suicide Squad also appears the character of Ratcatcher 2, played by Daniela Melchior, which is able to control rodents. Now, in a recent interview with EW, the director James Gunn explained what it was like to work with real mice.

” homage ”to the actor Chris Pratt, protagonist of the franchise of Guardians of the Galaxy also directed by Gunn.

This could be perceived by some as an insult to the actor, but the director and screenwriter assured that Pratt himself greatly appreciated the joke. “We worked with a lot of rats. A couple of dozen, I guess “, has explained James Gunn. “But there were two rats that we used more than the others. One was called Jaws and the other Crisp Ratt (laughs). “

“They were our two main mice. Crisp could do some things and Jaws could do other things. Jaws was the sweetest. Whenever we needed a mouse to sit on Daniela’s shoulder or in her hand, it was almost always Jaws. While if we needed a more wild rat that drank water or ran from side to side, then we used Crisp. “

Gunn then added: “I wrote to Chris Pratt the other day and said, ‘We’re working on the credits and one of our mice is called Crisp Ratt. Obviously I take it as a compliment. I want to make sure, though, that you agree. ‘ He thought it was just hilarious. “

The official cast of The Suicide Squad includes veterans Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) e Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), along with the new entries Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Taika Waititi, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian And Storm Reid. The film will also star Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee and Daniela Melchior.

“Welcome to Hell, which is Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the United States of America. Here are confined to the worst supervillains, willing to do anything to escape, even joining the dark and super secret mission of Task Force X. The assignment of the day? Put together a host of scammers (including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn). Arm them heavily and abandon them on the remote enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Put them to the test thanks to a jungle teeming with militant opponents and guerilla forces at every corner. The team is engaged in a ‘search and destroy’ led by Colonel Rick Flag, while Amanda Waller’s government technicians follow their every move thanks to systems implanted in their ears. As always … one false move and anyone can die (at the hands of opponents, a teammate or Waller herself). “