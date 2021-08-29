News

The Suicide Squad: Idris Elba Teases James Gunn In New Backstage Video | Cinema

Through Instagram, James Gunn shared a new video from the backstage of The Suicide Squad, the cinecomic Warner hit theaters in early August.

In the short video, which you find below, we see Idris Elba intent on making fun of the director during a break from filming on the set.

In addition to the video, James Gunn also posted a photo of his brother Sean Gunn’s first make-up test as Calendar Man:

The synopsis of The Suicide Squad: Suicide Mission:

Welcome to hell, that is to Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the United States, where the worst supervillains are held, who will do anything to get out – even join the super secret and dark Task Force X. The motto of the day is ‘O la va or la spacca’: a number of scammers gather, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and the most beloved psycho of all, Harley Quinn. Then arm themselves heavily and drop (literally) on the remote island of Corto Maltese, full of enemies. Venturing into a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces, the Squad will be involved in a search and destruction mission, under the leadership of Colonel Rick Flag on the ground … and the directives of Amanda Waller’s government tech experts in the ears, who they follow their every move. And as always, with every false move they risk death (at the hands of their opponents, a teammate or Waller herself). If you want to bet on it, the payoff is against them – against each of them.

The film stars Margot Robbie (“Birds of Prey”, “Bombshell – The Voice of the Scandal”), Idris Elba (“Avengers: Infinity War”), John Cena (the upcoming HBO Max series “Peacemaker”, “Bumblebee “), Joel Kinnaman (” Suicide Squad “), Jai Courtney (the” Divergent “franchise), Peter Capaldi (” World War Z “, BBC” Doctor Who “), David Dastmalchian (the upcoming” Dune “,” Ant-Man and the Wasp “), Daniela Melchior (” Parque Mayer “), Michael Rooker (the” Guardians of the Galaxy “films), Alice Braga (” Elysium “), Pete Davidson (” The King of Staten Island “,” Saturday Night Live “), Joaquín Cosio (” Spider-Man: A New Universe “,” Narcos: Mexico “), Juan Diego Botto (” The Europeans “), Storm Reid (” The Invisible Man “,” In the Folds of time “,” Euphoria “), Nathan Fillion (” Guardians of the Galaxy “,” The Rookie “on TV), Steve Agee (” Angel of Evil – Brightburn “,” Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 “), Sean Gunn ( the films “Guardians of the Galaxy”, and “Avengers”), Mayling Ng (“Wonder Woman”), Flula Borg (“Ral ph breaks the Internet “), Jennifer Holland (” The Evil Angel – Brightburn “, the upcoming HBO Max series” Peacemaker “) and Tinashe Kajese (the TV series” Valor “,” The Inspectors “), with Sylvester Stallone ( the “Rocky”, “Rambo” and “The Mercenaries – The Expendables” franchises) and Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Suicide Squad”).

Gunn (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films) directed the film from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Charles Roven and Peter Safran, while Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, Nikolas Korda and Richard Suckle are executive producers.

