The Suicide Squad, James Gunn disproves this popular theory about Polka-Dot Man

One of the most popular and crazy fan theories about Polka-Dot Man was recently denied by James Gunn, the director and screenwriter of the new cinecomic DC Films The Suicide Squad.

It all started in recent days when a fan tried to explain why Polka-Dot Man gets so mad when Milton dies during a scene in the film: according to the theory, the scene Polka-Dot Man makes about the death of the Suicide Squad bus driver it should symbolize his connection to the history of DC Comics, given that Bill Finger – the cartoonist who created Polka-Dot Man – as his real name was Milton.

Gunn, however, denied this, stating to ComicBook: “I don’t think Polka-Dot Man felt sorry for Milton in particular. For him it is more of a group event, and of the connection that is forming between all of them. I also talked to David Dastmalchian about it before filming.

In a previous interview with Total Film, Gunn also explained why he chose to include Polka-Dot Man in the film. “Polka-Dot Man is great. I went looking online, ‘Who’s the Dumbest DC Character of All Time?’, And the name Polka-Dot Man came out. We turned that sad, pathetic character into a depressed character because people think he has gods. stupid powers. In the film, however, it has a very tragic story: being able to add depth to characters who are considered the stupidest of all is something that amuses me a lot.

For more insights, find out if The Suicide Squad is part of the DCEU canon and why James Gunn didn’t want Superman as a villain.

