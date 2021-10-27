News

The Suicide Squad, James Gunn releases a clip from the set dedicated to King Shark

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

While the director James Gunn is at work a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, does not stop posting content on The Suicide Squad and this time he delighted fans with a behind-the-scenes video starring King Shark, or rather… his footsteps!

The Suicide Squad recently released on Blu-ray, Gunn previously released the Peacemaker prison photos and now decided to tweet one of the clips directly from the set showing us the work behind the King Shark character, voiced by film legend Sylvester Stallone.

In the clip, we see Drew Petrotta testing fingerprints: “Props master Drew Petrotta is rehearsing King-Shark footprint makers on the streets of Panama City, Panama on the set of #TheSuicideSquad. We ended up adding an outline to the soles of the feet. The scene we used them for can be seen in the deleted scenes in the Blu-Ray, now available!” Gunn tweeted, as you can see at the bottom of the news.

Loading...
Advertisements

Of course, King Shark was created entirely in CGI with Steve Agee doing the motion capture and Stallone lending his voice instead. We leave you with our review of The Suicide Squad with the hope that Gunn will provide us with more behind-the-scenes material soon!

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

858
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
712
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
692
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
612
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
577
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
479
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
471
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
467
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
367
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
365
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top