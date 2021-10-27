The Suicide Squad, James Gunn releases a clip from the set dedicated to King Shark

While the director James Gunn is at work a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, does not stop posting content on The Suicide Squad and this time he delighted fans with a behind-the-scenes video starring King Shark, or rather… his footsteps!

The Suicide Squad recently released on Blu-ray, Gunn previously released the Peacemaker prison photos and now decided to tweet one of the clips directly from the set showing us the work behind the King Shark character, voiced by film legend Sylvester Stallone.

In the clip, we see Drew Petrotta testing fingerprints: “Props master Drew Petrotta is rehearsing King-Shark footprint makers on the streets of Panama City, Panama on the set of #TheSuicideSquad. We ended up adding an outline to the soles of the feet. The scene we used them for can be seen in the deleted scenes in the Blu-Ray, now available!” Gunn tweeted, as you can see at the bottom of the news.

Of course, King Shark was created entirely in CGI with Steve Agee doing the motion capture and Stallone lending his voice instead. We leave you with our review of The Suicide Squad with the hope that Gunn will provide us with more behind-the-scenes material soon!