The Suicide Squad: Polka-Dot Man is the heart of the film according to David Dastmalchian







Polka-Dot Man (aka Abner Krill) is certainly one of the most absurd characters in The Suicide Squad. However, according to the actor David Dastmalchian, its narrative arc forms the heart of the entire film.

The Suicide Squad It is the first time (and presumably the last) that we have seen Dastmalchian in the role of Polka-Dot Man, whose dark humor, coupled with his deadpan reactions, have quickly made him one of the most loved characters by fans. The director and screenwriter James Gunn judiciously altered the character’s backstory from the comics, in order to make him an even more fun figure in the film.

The film reveals that Abner and his siblings were subjected to experiments by their violent mother (Lynne Ashe), a scientist who worked for the STAR labs.These experiments were the genesis not only of Abner’s powers, but also of the psychological trauma that would eventually force him to kill his mother. His murder is what leads Abner to be locked up in the Belle Reve penitentiary, a corrective facility for metahumans where Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) recruits members of Task Force X.

Abner’s narrative arc ultimately resolves into a very touching (but also comic) moment in which he uses his own trauma to seriously injure Starro. Ultimately, his tragic past offers him a glorious triumphant moment as a true superhero, just before his death at the hands of the terrifying alien starfish.

David Dastmalchian recently caught up with Screen Rant to discuss the Polka-Dot Man character. “We only filmed the battle with Starro at the end of production. It was like a six-month shoot. I got to build that moment all along and I have to acknowledge that it was a gift, because I got to really get to know myself and fully embody Abner in all of his other scenes and all the other discoveries that I have. I was doing on him during this trip “, explained the actor. “For me, it made it all a lot more emotionally impactful when it came to the battle with Starro.”

“The only drawback is that there was this fear looming in my mind, because it’s such an important scene, and I really wanted it to be right for James. I mean, he wrote this beautiful character and this beautiful scene… it’s a really important moment. I put a lot of pressure on myself, because I wanted to find out what that scene would mean for the realization of her vision, her script, and of course also for the audience experience, which would certainly associate her with something very real. . “

David Dastmalchian praises the script of The Suicide Squad and James Gunn

“James never wanted to make a game of Abner’s depression or his suffering,” continued Dastmalchian. “He always puts a lot of heart into his characters, even those who are in fact the funniest and who would lend themselves very well to a certain irony. I think all of us, in our life, have been bullied, especially those of us who belong to the geek sphere. Everyone knows what it’s like not to belong to a group; to feel out of place; being surrounded by people who judge and mock you, tormented and grieved by something that somehow haunts you. “

“Of course, in Abner’s case it’s an interdimensional virus. But for some of us, it’s insecurity or a physical attribute that is why we struggle with our insecurity, or depression or social anxiety, or the feeling of professional or personal failure. All this stuff haunts us all. I think James has struck some really deep chords with writing this character. I feel very lucky to have had the chance to play him. “

The official cast of The Suicide Squad includes veterans Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) e Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), along with the new entries Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Taika Waititi, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian And Storm Reid. The film will also star Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee and Daniela Melchior.

“Welcome to Hell, which is Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the United States of America. The worst supervillains are confined here, willing to do anything to escape, even joining the dark and super secret mission of Task Force X. The assignment of the day? Put together a host of scammers (including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn). Arm them heavily and abandon them on the remote enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Put them to the test thanks to a jungle teeming with militant opponents and guerilla forces at every corner. The team is engaged in a ‘search and destroy’ led by Colonel Rick Flag, while Amanda Waller’s government technicians follow their every move thanks to systems implanted in their ears. As always … one false move and anyone can die (at the hands of opponents, a teammate or Waller herself). “