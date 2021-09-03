The Suicide Squad, Polka-Dot Man’s make-up will make you feel bad: the photo is revolting!

A few minutes ago James Gunn shocked her followers on the social network Twitter by sharing a photo of David Dastmalchian in the role of Polka-Dot Man, one of the most popular characters in the new DC movie The Suicide Squad.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, the actor’s face is deformed by makeup in preparation for the famous scene of the film in which the complicated and ‘harmful’ superpowers of Polka-Dot Man are explained, forced to expel extraterrestrial polka dots to avoid being devoured by the virus they hide inside. Who during The Suicide Squad he thought that David Dastmalchian’s face had been edited with CGI will be forced to change his mind.

“First Legacy Makeup Test for Polka-Dot Extreme Polka Dot Disease. Dave has always loved Chaney, Karloff and the monsters of Universal and was overcome with emotion when he discovered that he would become their modern incarnation, so much so that he started to cry. I thought this was a good time to take a picture.“

Recall that during a recent Watch Party of The Suicide Squad director James Gunn revealed that another member of Task Force X managed to survive the film, a detail that had eluded most audiences. The Suicide Squad will continue in Peacemaker, HBO Max live-action TV series created by Gunn himself and focused on the character of John Cena: the show will be present at the next DC Fandome.