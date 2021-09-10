The Suicide Squad: Producer explains Will Smith’s absence







When Idris Elba was announced in the cast of The Suicide Squad, many thought that the actor would play the role of Deadshot, thus going to replace Will Smith, who had played the character in the David Ayer.

However, it was later confirmed that the star of the series Luther he would have played a totally different character, but apparently in the original plans of James Gunn however, there was an intention to include Floyd Lawton. Now it was producer Peter Safran who confirmed that Smith was indeed in talks to return as Deadshot, but that other work commitments ultimately prevented him from taking part in the film.







“We talked about it”, Safran told ComicBook. “But in the end it all fell apart because of Will’s busy schedule. We knew we had to start shooting in September 2019, because at the time, in all honesty, we already knew that James would almost certainly be returning to Disney and would have to work on Guardians of the Galaxy again. “

“So it was really important for us to start shooting at that time and sadly Will was not available,” he added. “And maybe that made everything easier. What are you going to do? Nothing, because it is not available. So, in a way, it also helped us separate our film from the previous one even more clearly. “

There has been a lot of speculation that Elba was originally cast to play Lawton before Gunn decided to officially introduce Bloodsport. In fact, there are many similarities between the two characters (Bloodsport also has a young daughter that Amanda Waller uses to manipulate him and convince him to join Task Force X). In any case, nothing would prevent Smith from returning as Deadshot in the future …

The official cast of The Suicide Squad includes veterans Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) e Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), along with the new entries Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Taika Waititi, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian And Storm Reid. The film will also star Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee and Daniela Melchior.

“Welcome to hell, which is Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the United States of America. Here are confined to the worst supervillains, willing to do anything to escape, even joining the dark and super secret mission of Task Force X. The assignment of the day? Put together a host of scammers (including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn). Arm them heavily and abandon them on the remote enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Put them to the test thanks to a jungle teeming with militant opponents and guerilla forces at every corner. The team is engaged in a ‘search and destroy’ led by Colonel Rick Flag, while Amanda Waller’s government technicians follow their every move thanks to systems implanted in their ears. As always … one false move and anyone can die (at the hands of opponents, a teammate or Waller herself). “