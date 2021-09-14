The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission arrives in Italy digitally

From the brilliant mind of writer / director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure, “ The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission “, with the deployment of the most degenerate criminals of the DC lineup. The Suicide Squad – Missione Suicida is already available for purchase and rental on Apple Tv app, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play, TIMVISION, Chili, Rakuten TV, Microsoft Film & TV and for rent on Sky Primafila and Mediaset Infinity.

Welcome to hell, that is to Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the United States, where the worst supervillains are held, who will do anything to get out – even join the super secret and dark Task Force X. The motto of the day is ‘O la va or la spacca’: a number of scammers gather, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and the most beloved psycho of all, Harley Quinn. Then arm themselves heavily and drop (literally) on the remote island of Corto Maltese, full of enemies. Venturing into a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerilla forces, the Squad will be involved in a search and destruction mission, under the leadership of Colonel Rick Flag on the ground … and the directives of Amanda Waller’s government tech experts in the ears. , who follow their every move. And as always, with every false move they risk death (at the hands of their opponents, a teammate or Waller herself). To bet on it, the payoff is against them – againsteveryone of them.

Loading... Advertisements

The film stars Margot Robbie (“Birds of Prey”, “Bombshell – The Voice of the Scandal”), Idris Elba (“Avengers: Infinity War”), John Cena (the upcoming HBO Max series “Peacemaker”, “Bumblebee “), Joel Kinnaman (” Suicide Squad “), Jai Courtney (the” Divergent “franchise), Peter Capaldi (” World War Z “, BBC” Doctor Who “), David Dastmalchian (the upcoming” Dune “,” Ant-Man and the Wasp “), Daniela Melchior (” Parque Mayer “), Michael Rooker (the” Guardians of the Galaxy “films), Alice Braga (” Elysium “), Pete Davidson (” The King of Staten Island “,” Saturday Night Live “on TV), Joaquín Cosio (” Spider-Man: A New Universe “,” Narcos: Mexico “on TV), Juan Diego Botto (” The Europeans “), Storm Reid (” The Invisible Man “, “Wrinkles in Time”, “Euphoria”), Nathan Fillion (“Guardians of the Galaxy”, “The Rookie” on TV), Steve Agee (“The Evil Angel – Brightburn”, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2”) , Sean Gunn (the movies “Guardians of the Galaxy”, and “Avengers”), Mayling Ng (“Wonder Woman”), Flul to Borg (“Ralph Breaks the Internet”), Jennifer Holland (“Evil Angel – Brightburn”, the upcoming HBO Max series “Peacemaker”) and Tinashe Kajese (the TV series “Valor”, “The Inspectors”), with Sylvester Stallone (the “Rocky”, “Rambo” and “The Expendables” franchises) and Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Suicide Squad”).