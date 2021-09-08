The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission arrives on Sky Primafila

Welcome to hell, that is, Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the United States, where the worst supervillains are held, who will do anything to get out of it, including joining the super secret and dark Task Force X. The motto of the day is ‘O la va or la spacca’: a number of scammers gather, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and the most beloved psycho of all, Harley Quinn. Then they arm themselves heavily and drop (literally) on the remote island of Corto Maltese, full of enemies. Venturing into a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerilla forces, the Squad will be involved in a search and destruction mission, under the leadership of Colonel Rick Flag on the ground … and the directives of Amanda Waller’s government tech experts in the ears. , who follow their every move. And as always, with every false move they risk death (at the hands of their opponents, a teammate or Waller herself). To bet on it, the winnings are against them, against each of them.