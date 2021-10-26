The Suicide squad – Suicide mission in 4K Ultra HD + blu-ray

Warner Bros Entertainment launches in dual-disc 4K Ultra HD + blu-ray The Suicide squad – Suicide mission, seen in Italian cinemas in the summer of 2021. Cinecomic which is neither a sequel nor a reboot of the Suicide squad signed in 2016 by David Ayer. We can in fact speak of a sort of relaunch that has a specific objective. To recover the spirit of the DC Comics suicide squad comics edited in the eighties by John Ostrander And Kim Yale. Without adapting, however, precise stories. And moreover doing without some characters proposed in the previous feature film. In fact, both the Deadshot’s are absent Will Smith that the Joker’s Jared Leto.

While it is a blond and long-haired Michael Rooker in the role of the vigilante computer genius Savant to open the more than two hours and ten of viewing.

Before the outcasts return to the scene with supernatural (or superhuman) skills and advanced combat. Outcasts recruited by government agent Amanda Waller alias Viola Davis to be sent to the island of Corto Maltese. Island where they must destroy a Nazi-era laboratory where heinous scientific experiments were conducted. So, we have the King Shark man-eating fish-man hybrid, voiced in the original version by Sylvester Stallone. The Bloodsport of Idris Elba, who apparently sent Superman to ICU using a Kryptonite bullet. Peacemaker, deranged Middle East war veteran embodied by John Cena. The Polka-Dot Man of David Dastmalchian, with a costume covered with polka dots that prove to be deadly weapons, and Ratcatcher II, a thief capable of controlling rats. The latter from the face of Daniela Melchior.

As the perverse weasel Weasel and the mercenary TDK are also marginally involved, whose upper limbs can detach from the body. But also as Captain Boomerang, Rick Flag and Harley Quinn return from the progenitor, that is Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman And Margot Robbie. The Harley Quinn who, among other things, is dedicated to a grotesque massacre on the notes of the Just a gigolo from Louis First. Because the first part of The suicide squad – Mission homicide is mainly built on a series of very violent killings. In the midst of exploding skulls and bodies that explode in liters of red liquid.

On the other hand, at the helm of directing we find the James Gunn who, beyond the two Criminals of the galaxy disneyani, counts the zombie movie in filmography Slither.

In addition to fundamental collaborations with the trashy universe oozing offal and assorted liquids of Troma (production house of The toxic avenger, to be clear). The Gunn who, as always inclined to resort to massive doses of irony, leads the ensemble to progressively approach even horror. Until the highly spectacular final clash in kaiju eiga style (films based on Japanese monsters). Realizing, between impeccable direction, splatter virtuosity and excellent effects, a transposition from a comic that is anything but sweetened and far from the Hollywood politically correct. Transposition that this home video edition offers, in fact, in the two formats indicated above. With the numerous extra contents present, however, only in the blu-ray disc. From the director’s audio commentary (not subtitled) to three retro trailers, seventeen minutes of deleted scenes and ten minutes of gag reel. Not to mention an excerpt divided into four parts and a featurette poker on the making of The Suicide squad – Suicide mission.