The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission movie: where to watch it in streaming

If you are wondering where to look online The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission in Italian, know that the film with Margot Robbie is premiered on Infinity + from 3 to 9 December. Subscribe to Infinity + here.

Written and directed by James Gunn, the action adventure The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission, with the line-up of DC’s most degenerate delinquents, stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland and Tinashe Kajese, with Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis.

The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission in streaming

The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission will be available in Premiere on the Infinity + platform from 3 to 9 December 2021.

We remind you, however, that to access the catalog it is necessary to subscribe to Infinity +.

Sign up for Infinity + here

The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission storyline

Welcome to hell, that is to Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the United States, where the worst supervillains are held, who will do anything to get out – even join the super secret and dark Task Force X. The motto of the day is ‘O la va or la spacca’: a number of scammers gather, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and the most beloved psycho of all, Harley Quinn. Then arm themselves heavily and drop (literally) on the remote island of Corto Maltese, full of enemies. Venturing into a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerilla forces, the Squad will be engaged in a search and destruction mission, under the leadership of Colonel Rick Flag on the ground … and the directives of Amanda Waller’s government tech experts in the ears, who they follow their every move. And as always, with every false move they risk death (at the hands of their opponents, a teammate or Waller herself). If you want to bet on it, the payoff is against them – against each of them.