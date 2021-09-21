The Suicide Squad, Sylvester Stallone’s King Shark in the special trailer

In the United States it is time to Shark Week and like every year, sharks become protagonists, in spite of Steven Spielberg! From 11 to 18 July, television programs, meetings, events and thematic offers offer a sort of compensation for the demonization of these splendid marine predators following the 1975 film and the many horror films that made them protagonists on the screen, with varying fortunes.

For the occasion, too The Suicide Squad joins the celebrations with a hilarious trailer dedicated to King Shark from Sylvester Stallone, protagonist of the video published by Warner Bros. on the official twitter account, as you can see below.

When you’re King Shark, every week is #SharkWeek… #TheSuicideSquad in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax August 6. pic.twitter.com/qDncs99JI0 – The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) July 12, 2021

Nananue, aka King Shark, is introduced to others by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) as a descendant of an ancient shark god who has “developed a taste for human flesh”. Although – perhaps – not that of one’s friends.

“I knew Sly, and I know him pretty well. So I wrote the role of King Shark with his voice in mind “, he said James Gunn, director of the film that will be released in theaters (and simultaneously streamed on HBO Max) on August 6, 2021.

In the cast, as is known, too Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Idris Elba (Bloodsport), John Cena (Peacemaker), Peter Capaldi (Thinker), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher II), Michael Rooker (Savant), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Flula Borg (Javelin), Sean Gunn (Weasel), Nathan Fillion (TDK) e Alice Braga (Sal Soria).