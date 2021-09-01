The Suicide Squad: The character who may still be alive







As had already been anticipated by the same James Gunn, in The Suicide Squad we witnessed the death of many characters, some of whom were literally killed during the first 10 minutes of the film. Shortly after arriving on Corto Maltese beach, in fact, Weasel, Blackguard, Javelin, Boomerang, Mongal, TDK and Savant were eliminated in various ways, some downright gruesome.

However, the film’s first post-credits scene revealed that Weasel actually survived, but now Gunn has hinted that another Task Force X member who died early may still be alive. On the occasion of the Watch Party of the film organized on Twitter, in fact, the director stressed the fact that, judging by his vital parameters, the character of TDK played by Nathan Fillion he may not be dead.

Returning to Weasel, Gunn then revealed that he has many ideas in store for the character, while speaking of Thinker he revealed that in the Blu-ray edition there will be a scene cut from the film explaining what happened to his. ear. “Thinker tried to manipulate Polka Dot Man to get help. Polka Dot Man was about to give in, but eventually shot him in the ear. You will see this scene deleted in the Blu-ray edition. “

Speaking instead of the death of the Rick Flag character played by Joel Kinnaman, Gunn explained it is about death that literally made him cry. “Rick’s death kills me inside”, he wrote. “I always get emotional when I look at it. Chris Wagner did a great job of editing the scene. There was a lot of doubt about the shot of the inner heart (inspired by Street Fighter), but I wanted people to clearly see that this was a real death. “

And speaking of the incredible action scene starring Harley Quinn’s Margot Robbie who frees himself from the military forces of Corto Maltese, revealed: “We shot Harley’s entire action scene from the first gunshot in three days (four days when you consider the moment we see her strangling the guard with her legs). There were no second unit shots. That’s my ‘Les Parapluies de Cherbourg’ moment ”.