The Suicide Squad, the curious reference to Chris Pratt in James Gunn’s film

That there is a relationship of great professional esteem and friendship between James Gunn and Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt is well known (not everyone can wish their birthday wishes with a video of Pratt eating an insect), but we will also see an example of this in the director’s new film, The Suicide Squad.

It’s not an actual easter egg, and you won’t see it until the end credits of the movie, but be aware that James Gunn has decided to include a small reference to colleague and friend Chris Pratt in the DC cinecomic The Suicide Squad. Like? That’s the weird part …

Among the members of Task Force X of The Suicide Squad we will also see the character of Daniela Melchior, Ratcatcher 2, who, as the name suggests, has a certain affinity with rodents. For this, the film set saw several mice roam its corridors, including one named Crisp Ratt.

“We have worked with several rodents. About two dozen, I think. But we had two main mice: one we called Jaws, and the other Crisp Ratt“Gunn told EW’s microphones!”They were our main rodents, and they were really sweet. They played Sebastian for most of the film. Crisp could do things Jaws couldn’t do, and vice versa. Jaws was the most docile one, so when we needed a mouse to sit there on Daniela’s shoulders, or hold her or something, it was almost always Jaws. When we needed a crazy rat who had to drink water or run across the room, that was Crisp Ratt“.

A a tribute that the actor apparently liked quite a lot: “I texted Chris the other day to say ‘We’re working on the film credits and we called one of our mice Crisp Ratt. Obviously it was meant as a tribute to you, but I wanted to make sure everything was okay and you were okay with the name appearing in the credits‘. He found it really hilarious“

The Suicide Squad will arrive at the cinema in August.