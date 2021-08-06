The Suicide Squad: The scenes after the credits explained by James Gunn

James Gunn, director of The Suicide Squad, explained the link between the scenes after the credits and what will happen in other corners of the DC Extended Universe.

spoiler

!

The Suicide Squad: Suicide Mission, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba and David Dastmalchian in one scene

Both additional sequences of The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission reveal that characters previously given up for dead during the film are actually still alive. In the mid-credits we discover that Weasel, the first to officially die in the entire film, has survived his alleged drowning and is preparing to live quietly in the hope that Amanda Waller will not discover the truth and activate the explosive device that he has at the base. of the neck.

The post-credits instead shows Peacemaker in a coma, with John Economos and Emilia Harcourt in charge of monitoring him as punishment for trying to rebel against Waller. Under the supervision of the latter, they will ensure that Peacemaker, once awakened, can continue to save the world, since those who were not present on the island of Corto Maltese consider him a hero, ignoring the reality of the facts.

James Gunn explained that this choice was linked to the spin-off focused on Peacemaker, coming soon to HBO Max in the United States. The director says: “At first the series was supposed to be a prequel, and then I said to myself ‘Bah, I hate prequels’. I wanted to keep telling the Peacemaker story, and I don’t care who he was before the events of the film. Many of the other characters improve over the course of the feature, ultimately different from how they were before. He, on the other hand, does not, in reality it gets worse.”

It is therefore official that the show will be a true sequel, exploring the dysfunctional dynamic between Peacemaker and his supervisors. At the moment it is not known exactly when we will see the eight episodes, all written by Gunn, but it is assumed that they will debut in early 2022.