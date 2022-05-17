The suicide squad will have its spin-off and the protagonist will be Viola Davis

Since we knew the story of the suicide squad We were amazed at the successful fusion of the characters that star in this group of villains. What could happen if he joined the most famous antagonists of the big screen for a mission of life and death? Action, suspense, comedy, unexpected behavior and, definitely, a different story.

the suicide squad it was an immediate success, so it is planned to continue extending this universe. The last thing that was known these days is that Viola Davis had several meetings to star in a new spin-off series. The Oscar-winning actress has been involved with DC for several years now in the role of Amanda Waller, the intimidating leader of the program Task Force X. He was present in the different films suicide squad of 2016 and 2021, as well as in the recent series peacemaker from HBOMax. However, the announced project will be focused entirely on her and James Gunn will be the executive producer.

depending on the medium deadline, Viola Davis is in negotiations with HBO Max and Warnes Bros Tv to return as amanda waller through his own solo show. If this deal closes, Davis not only will he take on the lead role, but he will also executive produce alongside Gunn.

As for the script, the same medium reports that Crystal Henry, Emmy winner for series Watchman, will exercise his pen in the upcoming spin-off. She will also be an executive producer with Peter Saffran, who produced the film the suicide squad from last year.

Just in January James Gunn (director responsible for The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker) revealed that a novel television project within the universe of Harley Quinn, King Shark and company. At that time, he did not provide further details, but he specified that the series in question would not be as funny as the one starring John Cena, in the shoes of Pacifier.

“We are working on something else now, another television show that will be connected to that universe. I can’t say more,” said the filmmaker. “I don’t think it’s the same gender as Peacemaker. It won’t be as much of a comedy as Peacemaker, but it will be in the same universe.”

Regarding the film field, the DC Extended Universe has a promising future, with titles such as Black Adam and the sequel to Shazam! scheduled for 2022, and Flash Y Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom for the following year.

Before returning to the world of The Suicide Squad, Viola Davis played Michelle Obama in drama series The First Lady from Showtime. Entitled The First Lady in Mexico, the first two episodes of it are now available in the Paramount Plus catalog.