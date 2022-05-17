Entertainment

The suicide squad will have its spin-off and the protagonist will be Viola Davis

Since we knew the story of the suicide squad We were amazed at the successful fusion of the characters that star in this group of villains. What could happen if he joined the most famous antagonists of the big screen for a mission of life and death? Action, suspense, comedy, unexpected behavior and, definitely, a different story.

the suicide squad it was an immediate success, so it is planned to continue extending this universe. The last thing that was known these days is that Viola Davis had several meetings to star in a new spin-off series. The Oscar-winning actress has been involved with DC for several years now in the role of Amanda Waller, the intimidating leader of the program Task Force X. He was present in the different films suicide squad of 2016 and 2021, as well as in the recent series peacemaker from HBOMax. However, the announced project will be focused entirely on her and James Gunn will be the executive producer.

