The Suicide Squad, Will Smith comments Idris Elba: “Maybe Deadshot can return”

During a recent promotional interview, Will Smith revealed why he was not featured in The Suicide Squad by James Gunn and anticipated a possible return of Deadshot, character played in the original film by David Ayer released in 2016.

The Suicide Squad has arrived digitally and, as you know, DC Films’ new cinecomic features some returning characters from the first chapter, such as Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Rick Flagg and Amanda Waller, however one of the main absences was Will Smith’s Deadshot. Not surprisingly, when Idris Elba joined the cast of The Suicide Squad by James Gunn, many believed that he had been recruited to replace Will Smith himself: however in the end Idris Elba played Bloodsport, a new character who, however, had a very similar story to that of Deadshot in the original film.

The actor of Independence Day And Bad Boys now revealed in a recent interview with GQ because he didn’t come back in the James Gunn movie and whether or not he is available to play Deadshot again in the future. “Yes, for Suicide Squad unfortunately I was busy on another film when they were ready to start shooting, so my absence was just a problem of timing. But I know they totally left Deadshot out, right? From what I understand Idris played a completely different character. Which is fine for me, because that way I can come back“.

For more insights, check out The Suicide Squad’s post-credit scene, posted on Warner Bros. social media channels.

