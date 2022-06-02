The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior joins the film

Daniela Melchior, seen in The Suicide Squad, will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Decidedly, James Gunn likes to surround himself with the same people in his various projects. The director confirmed that Daniela Melchior who we could see in the DC movie The Suicide Squad as Ratcatcher, joins the MCU and will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

The news was first reported by Deadline and later confirmed by Gunn on Twitter: “I can confirm (and confirm that she is wonderful in the role). [Daniela Mechior] is one of my favorite people and actresses, and I hope this is just the second of many projects we will work on together. »

I can confirm (and confirm she’s wonderful in the role). @MelchiorDaniela is one of my favorite people & actors around, & I hope this is just the second of many projects we’ll work on together. https://t.co/axKiZatcue —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 1, 2022

For the moment, her character is not revealed but according to Deadline, she should have a small role. We imagine that it may be in the same vein as the appearance of Pom Klementieff in The Suicide Squad.

The filming of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, whose plot remains a mystery, ended in early May. The cast includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter and Chuk Iwuji.

Before seeing this last part of Guardians of the Galaxy which will be released in 2023, a special holiday episode is in the works and will be available to Disney+ subscribers at the end of the year.

Source: Deadline / Credit ©DR