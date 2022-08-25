Entertainment

The suit (Ana) de Armas is one of the best that has gone through Zara

no one carries a suit like Ana de Armas and to support this affirmation it is enough to stop at two key moments in the history of its red carpets. The first, the London premiere of knives in the back (Lionsgate) in an Alexandre Vauthier tuxedo that the actress has chosen as her favorite of all events. Even over Ralph & Russo’s sequined strapless dress at the Golden Globes, which is saying something. Then, more recently, the Berlin premiere of the unseen agent (Netflix) or the movie of the second times. Repeated with Ryan Gosling after bladerunner, with Chris Evans after knives in the backin the role of special agent after james-bond and the formula that works best for you during the promotion: the suit of arms.

Ana de Armas at the premiere The Invisible Agent in Berlin.

action press / Cordon Press

If fashion has not yet overcome the imposing neckline of the lingerie dress that Paloma wears in no time to die (Universal) and is having a hard time digesting the floral suit that agent Dani Miranda wears in the Netflix production, she doesn’t seem to be recovering from the navy three piece suit signed by Louis Vuitton and the proof is that it is everywhere.

Her image remains so fixed in the retina of fashion that in Rouje they dedicated their own version to her, one that far surpassed any ‘sister of the groom’ dress and now it’s Zara’s turn: guests of the world, unite.

The Armas suit at Zara.

© Courtesy of Zara

