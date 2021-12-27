The Sultan’s latest diktat: “Belly dancing banned in Turkey”

The times in which it gave it seem distant Turkey There were also hits capable of reaching the top of the charts in half of Europe. In 1997 Tarkan conquered the discos of the Old Continent with a song in which in the video dozens of girls chased the singer to compete for a kiss.

A distant era precisely, because in the news from Turkey today there is talk of a president Erdogan who even banned the Belly dance. Although more associated with the Arab world, even in the Anatolian country this particular dance has historically been very successful.

One of the most popular performers is Didem Kinali, Turkish dancer also famous for having danced in Ibiza during Madonna’s birthday party. For some time now Erdogan has shown his intolerance towards this dance. It is considered too strong, especially if practiced with the belly and pelvis uncovered.

And so also for this upcoming New Year, the Turks will not be able to see dance on TV. Previously, on the contrary, broadcasters broadcasted entire hours of entertainment on the longest night of the year, in which belly dancers played a primary role.

There censorship it began in 2014 and corresponds to a precise orientation taken by Erdogan starting from that year. That is, to listen more and more attentively to the “advice” and dictates coming from Diyanet, i.e. the state body for religious affairs. L’Akp, Erdogan’s party, has always had a conservative vision and in line with the Muslim Brotherhood galaxy. But it is since 2014 that the political formation founded by the Turkish president has been increasingly close to Diyanet, adopting every provision.

The religious affairs body that year considered belly dancing on television to be contrary to social morality. And then the supreme council for radio and television, a sort of media content control body, banned the performances. At least those carried out publicly on TV on stage and on New Year’s Eve.

After so many years, in a Turkey increasingly in economic trouble and intolerant compared to Erdogan (at least in the big cities where the AKP has lost the majority), the ban has begun to be experienced with greater dissatisfaction. Didem Kinali said, as evidenced by the site To the Monitor in recent days, to dance even for free and fully dressed in order to return to the art that made her famous and that she, together with many Turkish girls, practiced since she was a child.

Belly dance censorship, in a context marked by greater poverty, is not only becoming a moral issue but also a symbol of inequalities social. Because, after all, those who can afford private parties on New Year’s Eve will be able to admire this art with a great historical tradition without problems. While, on the contrary, a large part of the population will be able to see the dancers again this year only in repertoire videos. Before long, this, like other social issues, could become the subject of political propaganda for or against Erdogan.