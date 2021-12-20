the sum of 1,000 euros recognized at 100 per cent

Lost fund start up, who has submitted an application, in compliance with the requirements, will receive the maximum percentage of the sum, that is 1,000 euros.

This is confirmed by the provision number 69 of 20 December 2021 of the Revenue Agency.

THE contributions requested are lower than the available economic resources, therefore applicants will be able to benefit from thefull amount due.

The tax code for use in compensation of the amount, through the F24 form, will be provided by subsequent resolution.

Taxpayers who have activated the VAT number during 2018 and started theactivities during 2019, in accordance with the provisions of article 1-ter of the Sostegni decree.

They must have correctly submitted the application electronically to the Revenue Agency by deadline of December 9th last, the first of the four terms of the various non-repayable grants expiring in December 2021.

To establish instructions and methods of presentation of the questions had been the provision of the Financial Administration of last November 8, 2021.

The provision determined the procedures for submitting the application for access to the grant and to ensure compliance with the spending limit, in line with the provisions of the implementing decree of the Ministry of Economy and Finance of last 10 September.

In compliance with the requirements and in the event that they have correctly submitted the application to the Revenue Agency, the subjects will receive the sum of 1,000 euros.

Revenue Agency – Provision of 20 December 2021 Determination of the percentage of the non-repayable grant recognized pursuant to article 1-ter of the decree-law of 22 March 2021, n. 41, converted, with modifications, by law 21 May 2021, n. 69.

The document of practice establishes, in fact, that:

“The amount of the contribution that will be recognized to each beneficiary is equal to the entire amount resulting from the last valid application, in the absence of waiver, which has passed the checks referred to in point 4.1 of the aforementioned provision of 8 November 2021. “

In other words, if the application is not canceled, replaced or discarded, the applicant has the right to sum of 1,000 euros.

The amount can be disbursed by crediting the current account indicated at the time of the submission of the application or in compensation.

The choice of this second option is irrevocable and must be made by beneficiary.

The same can, therefore, take advantage of the contribution foreseen by the Sostegni decree in compensation with model F24.

The appropriate one will have to be entered tax code which will be established by the Revenue Agency with subsequent resolution.