The summary of an intense week out of context in Paraguay

Here is a list of some of them.

The mobilizations

The wave of fuel increases mobilized the steering wheel workers and last Monday the mobilizations throughout the country hardened. Far from generating citizen repudiation, the road and avenue blockades were supported by the citizens, who felt the escalation of prices in their pockets.

Faced with public pressure, the Executive finally rushed the approval of a subsidy for Petropar fuels and after the sanction in Congress and its promulgation, the measures were lifted.

Related: Despite disagreement, subsidy fund law for Petropar is sanctioned

locales_1275748_13491882_resize.jpg Mobilization. Truckers mainly ask for the elimination of the ISC for fuels.

Salvage to the attorney general

An agreement between the Colorados and the Liberals from Llanes put an end to the intention of the Chamber of Deputies’ multibancada to prosecute the Attorney General of the State, Sandra Quiñónez, for poor performance in her duties.

Despite the great distrust that exists towards her management, the head of the Public Ministry will continue in her position until the end of her mandate after the filing of the accusatory libel.

Related: Pact of impunity between colorados to save Quiñónez, opponents denounce

Sandra Quinonez Kattya González stated that the Honor Colorado movement is desperate to support Sandra Quiñónez as head of the Public Ministry. Photo: Last Minute Archive.

Storms, torrents and a hero

Between the days of Tuesday and Wednesday, the country was the scene of intense rainfall that in just minutes flooded the main streets of the metropolitan area. The rains exceeded 100 millimeters and saturated the precarious storm drains of several cities.

As a result of the rainfall and torrents, three people lost their lives and various material damages were caused. Dozens of vehicles were swept away.

Also read: From Monday Froilan will be the custodian of the child he saved

In the midst of the chaos appeared the figure of Froilán Benegas, a humble security guard, who did not hesitate to risk his life to save a child from the torrent, who turned out to be the son of a Colorado legislator.

The event shocked the public and the hero received several gifts for his brave action. Froilán closed the week with a new motorcycle, a new job, supermarket vouchers, a medal of honor from the Armed Forces and a Domingo Martínez de Irala distinction awarded by the Asunción Board.

Rescue of a child Salva2.mp4 Rescue of a child trapped by the rapids on Molas López, in Asunción. Photo: Courtesy.

In the previous atmosphere of the Asunción festival, a peculiar fact called a lot of attention. the renowned actress Megan fox and her boyfriend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, were seen on the Costanera de Asunción.

The couple came to the place with the aim of observing birds in Banco San Miguel, a nature reserve that receives hundreds of migratory birds daily.

Read more: It’s not a juyal: What Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly observed on the Costanera

The visit of the famous American actress and model Megan Fox and her fiancé, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, on the Costanera capital, had a great impact on social networks, where some described the place they went as a “juyal”. Likewise, the images of both went viral in a bar in the picturesque San Jerónimo neighborhood.

Megan Fox touring the Costanera de Asunción.mp4 Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly made a brief tour of the Costanera de Asunción.

Suspended Megafestival

The Asunción concert, which began in the Idesa space in Asunción, had to be suspended last Tuesday, due to intense rainfall, leaving the fans of the contracted artists, mainly from the international arena, wanting.

After the suspension of the event, some of the artists decided to pay tribute to their audience by making intimate presentations.

After the suspension of the first day of the Asunciónico, rapper Machine Gun Kelly surprised his fans at night with an impromptu and surprising presentation in front of the hotel where he was staying.

Read more: Miley Cyrus’s plane was hit by lightning

For their part, the US singer-songwriter LP and the Uruguayan band La Vela Puerca performed in intimate shows at the Kilkenny bar and at the Sacramento Brewing in Asunción, respectively.

In the case of the singer and actress Miley Cyrus, her flight was struck by lightning while on her way to Asunción, for which she made an emergency landing at the Guaraní airport. The American figure dedicated a song to her fans in Paraguay after her presentation was suspended.

Also read: “Machine Gun Kelly gave a minishow in front of the Asunción hotel”

Asuncionico3.jpeg Hundreds of people, many of them who had attended the Asunción festival, took refuge in one of the sectors of the superviaduct, during the storm unleashed on the night of Tuesday, March 22, in Gran Asunción. Photo: Andres Catalan

Exemplary peasant march

Thousands of peasants arrived between Wednesday and Thursday to Asunción for their traditional march. The farmers presented their traditional demands and also reiterated their request to repeal the law that penalizes land occupations.

The farmers celebrated an orderly and peaceful mobilization. Before leaving Asunción, they cleaned the places they occupied during their stay.

Also read: Peasants denounce injustices and destruction of the environment in a traditional march

peasant march through Asuncion Thousands of peasants came to Asunción to express their demands in their traditional march. Photo: Daniel Duarte.

A star who earned rejection

The artist Doja Cat he earned the rejection of the Paraguayans for his controversial tweets after the cancellation of the Asunciónico in Paraguay.

The artist Doja Cat sparked controversy for a tweet, which she later deleted, where she complained that when she left the country there was “not one person outside the hotel” waiting for her. “Not even one,” she added in a following one that she also deleted.

Related: Who is Doja Cat? Artist who announced his retirement after controversy

The behavior of the figure caused outrage on the part of his own fans and even made headlines in important international media.

Doja Cat.jpg

Deputy Tarragó free after serving a sentence in the US

Former Paraguayan deputy Cynthia Tarragó Díaz was sentenced this Thursday by a judge in the state of New Jersey, USA, to two years and nine months in prison for her role in an international money laundering plot.

After the sentence, the procedures began for the former legislator to leave the US, since her sentence is compursed. Tarragó chose voluntary deportation and it is not yet known if he will return to Paraguay.

Also read: Tarragó assures that her sentence was released and compulsive, according to the consul

Mia Khalifa highlighted her visit to Asunción

The media Mia Khalifa also arrived in Paraguay accompanying her partner, Jhay Cortez, who had to appear at the Asunciónico.

Related note: Mia Khalifa arrives in Paraguay with her partner Jhay Cortez

Khalifa became internationally recognized for being an actress in the adult audiovisual industry for three years. However, already removed from the scene, she became one of her biggest detractors because of her experience.

khalifa.png Is that a world tour or your man’s tour? Posted Khalifa Photo: Screenshot.

After passing through Asunción, the woman published some photos of her time in Asunción on her social networks and even joked about the memes published after the storm. One of the photos shared by the influencer shows a representation of her running from the rain. After posting her, she became a trend in social networks.

La Albirroja won in the Qualifiers

After seven games without scoring points, the Paraguayan Soccer Team won a South American Qualifiers match. La Albirroja, already eliminated, played their penultimate match of the competition in Ciudad del Este against Ecuador.

Paraguay prevailed by scoring 3 goals against 1 against Ecuador, a team that despite the defeat secured its place in the World Cup in Qatar.

https://twitter.com/Albirroja/status/1507168855403151367

Superclassic in the Copa Libertadores!

This Friday the draw for the keys to the Copa Libertadores de América was held and it was defined that Olimpia and Cerro Porteño will share group E of the international competition together with Peñarol and Colón.

This is one of the most disputed matches for the Copa Libertadores, because in previous formats the teams from the same country had to face each other.

It may interest you: Superclásico in the Copa Libertadores!

The news that there will be a superclassic in the Libertadores has already begun to heat up the atmosphere among the fans of the traditional rivals on social networks.