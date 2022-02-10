the summary with all the announcements and games of the event

Did you miss the Nintendo Direct in February? No problem, with this quick summary we update you on all the new games presented and the announcements of the event, here are the news that emerged from the showcase of the Kyoto house.

The Direct opens with the trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes, musou sequel to Fire Emblem Warriors set in the same universe as Fire Emblem Three Houses. We continue with the trailer for Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp and with the announcement of No Man’s Sky coming this summer on Nintendo Switch, remaining on the subject of announcements Nintendo has presented the new Mario Strikers Battle League Football for Switch with a focus on online multiplayer, arriving in June.

Ample space has been dedicated to Splatoon 3with a trailer dedicated to the Salmon Run Next Wave mode, an evolution of the Salmon Run seen in Splatoon 2. Front Mission 1st Remake is the re-release of the historic Front Mission arriving during the summer, also confirmed the remake of Front Mission 2 but without a precise launch window.

Gameloft has announced Disney Speedstorm, a free to play racing game available this summer, the classic Star Wars The Unleashed Force will arrive on Nintendo Switch on April 20, pre-orders open from now. Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection arrives on February 17 insteadBandai Namco has instead announced SD Gundam Battle Alliance due out in 2022.

Chrono Cross The Radical Dreamer Edition is the reissue of the homonymous JRPG Square Enix, sequel to Chrono Trigger, released in 1999 on PlayStation, available from 7 April 2022. Space also for Kirby E The Lost Land, out in March, which returns to be shown in a colorful trailer showing some gameplay sequences of the new adventure of the pink ball.

Midway through the event, trailer for MLB The Show 22, the Sony San Diego baseball game that is preparing to debut on Nintendo Switch. Square Enix reiterated the launch of Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece, the collection with all the games of the series playable via the Cloud is now available on Nintendo eShop. Bandai Namco has announced Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, out on July 8 on Nintendo Switch. Valve has instead unveiled the Portal Pet Collection which includes Portal and Portal 2.

Square Enix has announced Live A Live, JRPG released in 1995 on SNES only in Japan and ready to debut in the West for the first time ever. Nintendo Switch Sports is instead a new version of the famous game for Wii, a collection of sports mini-games such as tennis, bowling, chanbara, soccer, badminton and volleyball.

Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Festival will debut on Switch with new game modes and tracks from The Legend of Zelda series. Trailer for Triangle Strategy e new demo available now for download, it has also been confirmed that The Delicious Last Course DLC for Cuphead will be released on June 30th. Nintendo has announced the arrival of a free update for Metroid Dread that introduces two new difficulty levels, available now for download.

The acclaimed EarthBound arrives on Nintendo Switch Online as part of the SNES catalog along with the first Mother for NES (Earthbound Beginnings), continues with a roundup of games coming to Switch such as GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon and Demon Slayer, titles already known and released on other platforms.

Space also for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with a new paid DLC that includes classic courses from Super Mario Kart, Mario Kart 64 and the other games in the series in a remastered version. The DLC is free for all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers + Add-on Packagethe Direct closes with the announcement and the first trailer of the highly anticipated Xenoblade Chronicles 3, arriving in September.