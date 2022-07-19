The Summer Cinema continues this Tuesday, July 19 with ‘Jungle Cruise’ | The Saints of Maimona

The Summer Cinema continues this Tuesday, July 19 in the Plaza del Mercado de Abastos, where the family adventure film ‘Jungle Cruise’ will be screened at 10:15 p.m.

It is an adventure film that takes place at the beginning of the 20th century. Frank (Dwayne Johnson) is the charismatic captain of a peculiar boat that travels through the Amazon jungle. There, despite the dangers that the Amazon River has in store for them, Frank takes scientist Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and her brother McGregor Houghton (Jack Whitehall) on his boat. Your mission will be to find a mystical tree that could have healing powers. But their goal will not be easy, and on their adventure they will encounter all kinds of difficulties, as well as a German expedition that is also looking for that same tree. The film based on a Disneyland attraction.

upcoming sessions

The last session of the Summer Cinema 2022 will be screened on Tuesday, July 26 in the Santo Ángel neighborhood square: ‘Raya, the last dragon’.

The Summer Cinema in Extremadura is an itinerant open-air cinema program, developed by the Association of Popular Universities of Extremadura (AUPEX), in collaboration with the participating town councils and the Junta de Extremadura.

The City Council of Los Santos de Maimona, through its Department of Education, Youth and the Popular University, acquires this proposal every year with the aim of offering a cultural and leisure alternative to children and families.