The “summer Fridays” that some US companies give their employees (and how they benefit the company, too)

29 July 2022

image source, Getty Images

During the long, sunny days of summer, many workers want to start the weekend as soon as possible.

While most employees are required to answer emails and participate in Zoom video calls until 5 p.m., at the end of the work week, a small group are free to start weekend plans much earlier.

This is thanks to the“summer Fridays“ either “vFriday of vwasno”a benefit some U.S. firms offer employees to leave early from work, or even take the day off every friday, during the months of June, July and August.

It’s a big plus, says Vicki Salemi, a consultant for job-search site Monster.com, who first experienced “summer Fridays” when she took a job offering that perk in New York City.

“I remember it was glorious, because every Friday afternoon I went to the Met museum.”

Beyond giving employees additional time off, Salemi explains that the purpose of this measure is boost employee engagement and morale.

It’s also to take advantage of the summer lull many white-collar industries experience, as staff and their clients often take vacations during those months, so there’s less work to do (studies show productivity drops for these reasons in the summer). summer).

a temporary benefit

There aren’t many hard facts about the history of “Summer Fridays,” but some origin stories suggest they began in 1960s New York.

In true Mad Men fashion, advertising executives left early on Fridays to begin the journey to the Hamptons, the wealthy rural area east of Long Island.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Usually with Summer Fridays, workers can leave early at the end of the week during the summer.

The first records of this benefit appear in the New York Times in 1988, in an article that highlights its benefits for the city.

“From a management standpoint, summer hours are acceptable because they are limited in duration and, unlike a pay raise or better health coverage, do not become a permanent part of the salary benefits package,” points out.

Today, “summer Fridays” are still strongly associated with New York and are common among workers in sectors such as finance, technology, and media.

But in recent years they have spread further and become more common. Some data suggest that about 10% of US companies offered the benefit in 2015.

In 2017, 42% of US Fortune 1000 companies surveyed by research firm CEB (now Gartner) enforced “Summer Fridays.”

But as many workers know, leaving early on Fridays is a luxury not available to everyone. It is a benefit that depends largely on the industry.

“This is something that is not evenly distributed across the workforce. They are definitely white-collar workers, highly educated, skilled workers (in sectors) where the summer is slow on workload,” says Stephan Meier, a management professor at the School of Business at Columbia in New York.

Many jobs are as busy on Fridays as any other day, such as in hospitals and hospitality, so taking time off is not an option.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Hospitals couldn’t afford “summer Fridays.”

Salemi also points to e-commerce, logistics and manufacturing as examples of sectors where “summer Fridays” would not work as well, since those industries don’t have breaks.

In addition, some industries have a peak of work in the summer: one of the two New York fashion weeks is held in late summer or early fall, for example, so the fashion workers of the Big Apple have to work more, not less.

In addition, the “summer Fridays” tend to benefit permanent employeesand exclude employees in less beneficial conditionssuch as freelancers or temporary employees.

Salemi also points out that if self-employed bosses (freelancers) are not active, these workers are not assigned tasks, and they may earn less money, especially if they are paid by the hour.

“It can affect your workday and workflow and revenue,” he says.

“In some cultures, in some companies, it can be personal pressure that you put on yourself” not to take “summer Fridays,” says Salemi.

If a boss is checking messages when they’re supposed to be rested, this completely defeats the point of “summer Fridays.” Therefore, not all workers who have this option actually reap the rewards.

A “retention strategy”

The question is: could this benefit be extended to a broad sector of workers?

Some experts say it is possible, as the wishes and demands of workers have changed, and grown stronger, amid the pandemic.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Remote work has been a revelation for employees who value flexibility.

After all, the pandemic has shown that workers they value flexibility above all else, and “Summer Fridays” are certainly part of it. In addition, they can help companies manage the stress of their workforce.

“Although they are an existing benefit from before the pandemic, it is an easy way for employers to address burnout and help employees balance working multiple years at one position and work-from-home life,” says employment expert Allison Sullivan of careers site Glassdoor.

Salemi agrees that this modality is conducive to improve mental health and curb exhaustion.

On the other hand, Meier says that “summer Fridays” are “a retention strategy”: A benefit that some workers may value even more than money, especially if it’s a relatively small raise.

That, he says, could imply that “summer Fridays” become more common, since “more and more companies are understanding what motivates people” in terms of advantages and benefits, and it is not about installing ping-pong tables or give free snacks.

“They’re not something every company can successfully implement, but the companies that actually do it will have a competitive advantage,” says Meier.

image source, Getty Images Caption, “Summer Fridays” help workers take advantage of all that the sunny season has to offer.

Furthermore, in an era that has seen seismic shifts at work, “summer Fridays” fuel a debate that is accelerating in the wake of the pandemic: whether companies could introduce four day work week .

“They could definitely be a great test run” for shorter workweeks throughout the year, Salemi says, as long as workers aren’t racking up 50 hours of work on a Monday-Thursday schedule.

Meier agrees: “I totally believe there’s a way we can figure out how much we can actually do in four days,” he says. “Let’s give people more Fridays off: Fall Fridays, Spring Fridays.”

For now, though, “summer Fridays” remain a coveted treat that offers valuable time off for a few lucky workers, and it’s a perk that almost all workers would certainly appreciate.

“Summer won’t last forever. It will go by very quickly,” says Salemi. “So let’s enjoy it.”