The Summer Game Fest aims to fill the gap at E3 and “bring together the entire industry and fans” | Geoff Keighley | TECHNOLOGY

The cancellation of the face-to-face and virtual editions of E3 2022, which hopes to return in 2023, can be used by the Summer Game Fest 2022, an event that aspires to “bring the entire industry and fans together.”

The organizer and presenter of the Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley, has stated on his personal Twitter account that he is “working hard to bring the entire industry and fans together in the month of June”.

Keighley has acknowledged that “it is not the path” he thought he was on, but has assured that he will continue to “persist and build”. In addition, she has taken the opportunity to “thank all the comments, ideas and thoughts about the Summer Game Fest” that have come to her throughout the week.

When questioned about the quality of the last Summer Game Fest compared to E3 by a user of the social network, Keighley assured that he does not seek “to be compared to the E3 of yesteryear” since “the industry has changed”.

Keighley’s message comes just a few days after responding to the E3 cancellation tweet in both formats with a winking emoji. In previous editions it has served as a prelude to E3, and has even hosted video game announcements, such as a director’s cut of Death Stranding and a trailer with the arrival date of Elden Ring.

