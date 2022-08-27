The summer I shot some lovely soundtrack moments that defined the show

The second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is already in production, and fans of the coming-of-age series couldn’t be more excited. The first season was quickly adored by new and old fans of author Jenny Han’s book series. Han has other famous teen stories adapted for the small screen, such as the Netflix movie trilogy To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Bonfires on the beach, late-night swims, and first dances are all heightened by the series’ incredible soundtrack.

Soundtracks are an important part of any movie or TV show. One of the most talked about elements of the teen series was the modern song choices. It was an interesting factor to have mostly recently released songs, as it resonates with what the characters would be listening to; as well as the public. The Summer I Turned Pretty tells the story of Belly (Lola Tung), who is deeply in love with the son of her mother’s best friend, Conrad (Christopher Briney). Belly and her family are spending the whole summer with their family, but she’s only just beginning to realize how different things will be and how different she is from previous summers.

The soundtrack and major plot points of the show go hand in hand. Here are the moments where soundtrack and story blended perfectly to define The Summer I Turned Pretty.

9 Conrad and Belly meet

Lover – Taylor Swift

The first time Belly and Conrad see each other on the show is accompanied by the song “Lover” by Taylor Swift. The verse depicts their close and complicated relationship. Due to their feelings for each other, they stay a bit further apart than they would if they were just friends. Also, it’s a great introduction to the show’s main love interest, Conrad, because the first time audiences see him, they hear the “there’s a dazzlingly mysterious way to cherish you” verse. That’s exactly how Belly feels about him.

8 Jeremiah and Belly Kiss

Are We Still Friends – Tyler the Creator

Belly never considered that Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) loved her, because she was so focused on her brother and if he would ever reciprocate. However, during a late night swim in the pool, Jeremiah confesses his feelings for her. Tyler The Creator’s “Are We Still Friends” begins to play as the teenagers embrace and try to figure out how they feel about each other. It is also one of the first times that Belly romantically considers other boys besides Conrad.

7 The Cancer Is Revealed

Beach Baby – Bon Iver

In a simpler scene, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) and Laurel (Jackie Chung) chat on the beach. The subject of Susannah’s cancer is broached for the first time, accompanied by Bon Iver’s melodic guitar. This scene not only solidifies and explains a major plot point, but also what these characters think about the future and the secrets they must hold. These feelings are only reinforced by the song ‘Beach Baby’ and its soulful tone.

6 Escort Dance

I like it – Bazzi

The only real musical/dance moment in the show, the escorts’ dance was entertaining to watch and a great way to break through the sadness that will soon hit the characters when they find out about Susannah’s cancer. It was a laid back and fun time for the characters as well as the audience, which reinforced the feeling of being young and carefree during the summer – at least until reality hit them.

5 Texts by Conrad Ventre

When the Party’s Over – Billie Eilish

Conrad continues to lead Belly, even though he doesn’t know how to process his feelings, let alone his. When Belly stops him after going to meet him in the middle of the night, Billie Eilish starts performing. The tenderness of the song and the scene reinforces the intimate intimacy of the conversation they had, heightened by the feeling of a broken heart portrayed in the song.

4 Beach Kiss

This Love – Taylor Swift

The last scene of the season was to be accompanied by a song by Taylor Swift, especially a romantic song like “This Love”. After trying to figure out their feelings and how it would work if a romantic relationship between them failed and ultimately succeeded, the series ends with a long-awaited kiss. It’s a nice transition for the new season, as the characters will start in a very different place and have to deal with the consequences of finally choosing each other.

3 Susannah And Laurel Go Back In Time

Don’t Cha – Pussycat Dolls

The decades-long friendship between Susannah and Laurel is one of the highlights of the series. So it’s really fun to watch them when they go to a bar and reminisce about their years of partying with fake IDs, especially because their friendship hasn’t changed. The two women let loose and start dancing, letting go of their very adult issues for a while and enjoying each other’s company.

2 debutante ball

That’s how I loved you – Taylor Swift

After discovering that his mother has cancer, Jeremiah collapses. This leaves Belly without a partner for her debut waltz. It is then that Conrad intervenes and becomes his partner. With “That’s How I Loved You” playing in the background, it’s an enlightening moment as Belly realizes she’ll never feel the same way about Jeremiah, and that was Conrad who she had to be with all along.

1 The great discovery

Funeral – Phoebe Bridgers

In the last episode of the first season, the teenage characters learn about Susannah’s illness. It’s heartbreaking to watch them cry while being held by their mothers and trying to make sense of the future and what it might bring. After these sad times, Susannah finally agrees to fight and do chemo, if only to show their boys that she is fighting for them. A heartbreaking moment that defined the characters and the show, with the song ‘Funeral’ playing in the background, it’s one of the show’s most significant moments as well as a perfect needle drop.