‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’: Lessons From Teenage Summer to Taylor Swift’s Rhythm television | Entertainment

How can a season of beach and sun turn into a series of dramatic events? Perhaps you just have to be a teenager for life around you to start changing especially without warning.

or at least that’s what happens to the young hero Bailey (Lola Tung)who has enjoyed the summer months at her mom’s best friend’s house for years, Susanna (Rachel Blanchard) with my two children, Conrad (Christopher Briny) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), but in the summer that series in the summer i became beautiful (Prime Video) found an audience in the first season itself, Bailey’s reality begins to distort.

Not only does she look different – older, more flirtatious – but she also seems to cast a negative shadow over Conrad, whom Bailey had secretly already seen as more than a friend.

But what happens when friendship crosses the line of love? It’s one of the lessons Bailey and other teens will have to learn as part of the long journey to adulthood.

The second season of the series was successfully released a few weeks ago And all its episodes can now be viewed on Prime Video (the last episode will be out today). In new chapters, An unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved home And Bailey must unite her friends to take action, while also deciding forever where her heart lies.

from book to streaming

Today’s Most Viewed Teen Drama on Prime Video is the figment of author Jenny Han’s imaginationwho originally published his novel in 2009, then there is no summer without you (2010) And we will always have summer (2011)turned his story into a literary trilogy.

In previous years, Han had also enjoyed success in streaming, having inspired Netflix-produced films. to all the boys i’ve loved before (2018) and which are most commonly reproduced on that platform.

“I am often asked How can I, an adult, write from the perspective of a teen? Sometimes they ask me why. Why write about teenagers? This isn’t really a question that deserves an answer, but I thought I’d give it a try, if only because it gives me A reason to reaffirm the things I love about childhood, about writing young adult fiction, about the bittersweet experience of being a teenager.”depicts the 42-year-old author in an essay for net a porter,

“As an adult, you get used to a little change. You know that nothing will last forever. But the feelings of teenagers are true, Loud and honest (…) Staying young can be hard, but it can also be lovely. It is my cherished hope that hardness and sweetness and lightning and pain will appear in my books as they appear in life.”

Thanks to its success, however, Han has continued to work as a writer.According to one of the best sellers new York Times, Today she is also the owner of her own production company, Jenny Kissed Me, which focuses on telling stories for teenagers at any age.

She is also the executive producer of xo, kitty (Netflix) A By-product of the universe For all boys.

A swifty soundtrack

i fell in love in the summer There’s one additional ingredient that has stirred up the internet: since Season 1, The list of songs accompanying the series is composed of various songs by singer Taylor Swift, Including This Love, part of the album 1989 (Taylor’s version), which has not yet been officially released to the market.

Others in the second season include: august And invisible string (from folklore) And last Kiss (Taylor’s version). Although it has also added other rising stars like Olivia Rodrigo Driver’s license And deja vu,