The summer of 2022 is full of “fire and blood” thanks to HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’

ads

Game of Thrones fans have wanted more from the show since it ended in 2019. Although its ending left many fans divided, we’re all ready for the prequel series, House of the Dragon. The spin-off takes place 200 years before the events that kicked off the main story and is based on the book Fire & Blood by George RR Martin.

You can expect some major Targaryen vibes, complete with the trademark white hair and embarrassing incest. It’s one of the first HBO-backed spinoffs to actually have some meat, and fans are eager to find out when House of the Dragon will release. But let’s face it: anything involving George RR Martin and Game of Thrones can’t come soon enough.

Source: HBOWhat is the release date of ‘House of the Dragon’?

After leaving Targaryen fans on the edge of their seats for several months, HBO has officially revealed the release date for the long-awaited Game of Thrones spin-off. So get ready because House of the Dragon premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

HBO also announced that the first season would consist of 10 episodes, so at the very least, there will be enough time to set the tone for the new series. And with George at the helm, it’s hard to imagine a show from the Game of Thrones universe that doesn’t win over fans almost immediately.

In October 2021, the first trailer for House of the Dragon was released, giving fans a small taste of what is to come. In the short clip, we see the iconic Iron Throne, members of House Targaryens, and some fight scenes that leave us wanting more.

What will ‘The House of the Dragon’ be about?

If you’re looking for the closest thing to a play-by-play of the show’s plot, you can check out George’s companion book Fire & Blood, on which the new series is based. It narrates all the history of the Targaryen House. Much of the family’s history was hinted at throughout Game of Thrones, but House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before the original series began.

The new show will likely focus on how the Targaryens took over Westeros with their fleet of dragons and united the Seven Kingdoms. There may also be some cursory mentions of other important houses in Westeros, like the Lannisters and the Starks, because in other ways, they’re just as important to the history of Westeros as the Targaryens are.

Source: HBO

Although we will no longer see Emilia Clarke as the queen of dragons Daenerys Targaryen, the first of her name, etc., we will meet more Targaryens and many other characters never before known by casual fans of Game of Thrones.

The main cast includes Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryo, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.

House of the Dragon debuts on HBO and HBO Max on August 21, 2022.

ads