The summer of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, in love in Capri, and it is immediately Dolce Vita

Photo credit: Kevin Winter – Getty Images

The internet is catching fire: now the romantic shots of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they are everywhere and are inflaming social media, gossip sites, the soul of fans. Who did not believe in the return of the Bennifers now you have to give peace because the lovebirds are spending the summer together and at the moment they are located in Italy, in the beautiful island of Capri, more in love than ever.

The summer of love of JLo and Ben began from the south of France and more precisely in St. Tropez where they went to celebrate the 52nd birthday of the singer, on July 24. From their yacht they gave us many emotions including: bikini photos of JLo, an Instagram carousel with a kiss between the two (which marked the official nature of the story), a stolen shot in which Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recreate the same pose as the video Jenny from the Block. She lies down to sunbathe, he slyly caressing her back, but also a little further down.

And here after the first stop French the two continue the European tour on board the super yacht ValerieLanding in Italy. Destination of many Italian and foreign VIPs for summer 2021, we certainly did not expect to find the couple-feeling of the year. And instead…. Jennifer and Ben have been paparazzi while they walked holding their hand through the narrow streets of the center of Capri and in the square. She with a total white outfit, wide-brimmed straw hat and sunglasses, him in blue t-shirts and cargo pants. After the walk the two allowed themselves a stop to eat something in a bar, continuing to romantically hold hands. While tourists took photos (and posted stories) with an enthusiasm that magically makes us savor the vibes of a Dolce Vita 2021 version. And in times of pandemic it is no small thing.

What will be the next stop of the Bennifers? The well-informed say Sardinia. We are waiting to find out (or to deny it), but in the meantime we hope that the former betrothed of Lopez, Alexander Rodriguez, does not also land in Capri. In fact, it happens that in recent days even the former baseball champion has decided to spend a week on a yacht in St. Tropez, generating many gossips among those who claim that he wanted to reproach something to his ex, showing off a very blond companion.