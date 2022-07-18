The Summer Sienna Miller Created Anti-Boho

Matching her boyfriend -let’s not overlook that detail-, Sienna Miller and Oli Green have established themselves as something like Barbie and Ken Wimbledon with each of their tennis tournament appearances.. Although one of the days left us a nod to her boho chic past with a frilly dress adorned by one of those merely decorative belts that she wore so much in the first two thousand, the rest of the outfits define this new aesthetic built on a few basics, few and well chosen. First it was Angelina Jolie who abandoned gothic for minimalism and now she is Sienna Miller who changes her multicolored skirts for a more beige wardrobe.

– AND SIENNA MILLER CREATED ANTI-BOHO –

Backed by Miu Miu or Zara, Sienna Miller’s anti-boho style answers a very specific description:

Camille Rowe in Miu Miu’s new Miller uniform. Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Classic navy blue V-neck sweater.

With the collar of the shirt (also blue) or the lapels sticking out.

Straight or wide pants that can vary between flat jeans or chinos with darts.

As if the planets had aligned around the most classic wardrobe, this proposal can be framed within the #CleanGirl aesthetic which is already as viral on Tiktok as that pink Zara lingerie dress was and is closely related to other hashtags such as #OldMoney or #CoastalGrandMother, its most direct antecedents.

I don’t know if you all have a boat, as Brays Efe wondered, but of course prepare to dress as if you would get on one every summer.

HOW TO DRESS LIKE A #CLEAN GIRL

This aesthetic movement that literally translates as “clean girl” has not so much to do with the hours you spend in the shower as with a conservative, refined and almost aseptic style that stops by maintaining impeccable hygiene in the locker room. Think of that girl with the flawless skin that looks like she’s wearing no makeup, the square-cut hair that never needs combing, the perfectly executed French manicure, and the pristine white pants.. Think of Rachel from friends when he goes sailing with Joey. In a Ralph Lauren ad. Think of Jackie Kennedy on her yacht or Sienna Miller at Wimbledon and you’ll be right.