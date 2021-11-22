the summer trend to be reinterpreted at Christmas 2021

Two-tone hair was a real status symbol for those who were teenagers at the turn of the 90s and 2000s. In recent times this trend has made a comeback but has evolved unpredictably.

In 2021 the historical courses and appeals in terms of hair trends are laying down the law. If Amelie Poulain’s French bob and 80’s mullet are back in all their glory, it’s no wonder that many influencers have rediscovered two-tone hair!

The concept behind this particular hair dyeing technique lies in the create a strong color contrast between two parts of the canopy, one of which is generally smaller than the other.

Over the course of this past summer many prominent influencers like Belen and Giulia De Lellis they opted for one very delicate coloring of the strands around the face, in order to create a very interesting play of light and shadow around the cheekbones.

But it was about shots of light rather than actual two-tone hair – they both opted for very delicate shades which did not differ much from the base color of the hair.

After the summer, and with it the desire for a hair look that is as natural as possible, we can instead let ourselves be tempted by the desire for a very strong bicolor hairstyle, able to give the hair an absolutely unique personality.

How do you wear two-tone hair in 2021?

The basic idea of ​​two-tone hair is that dyed and natural hair should not be confused. Even if the entire hair is dyed, it must be dyed so that the two colors remain distinct from each other.

Although the simplest way to imagine this color is the combination of two classic colors, maybe a darker one and a much lighter one, the possibility of not being forbidden dare with clearly artificial colors.

It is a perfect look for young girls who want to stand out from the crowd and do not yet have the look limits imposed by the workplace or by frequenting very formal environments.

As for the choice of color, the ideal is to opt for a color that harmonizes with the color of the skin, therefore in particular with its undertone.

Pink, orange and red they are perfect for women since warm undertone (which look good with yellow gold jewelry and peach-colored lipsticks) while for women from the cold undertone (which stand out with pink lipsticks and white gold jewelry) are preferred cool colors like blue or purple.

To stay “on the classic” while still obtaining an effective look, just go a little further with the lightening of the hair. The ideal is to arrive at a very light blond, almost ashy, on the tuft of hair that frames the face, keeping the rest of the hair of the natural color.

If on brown or dark blond hair the effect is still very elegant, on black or very dark hair this look could convey some rock punk nuances. Maneskin fans might like them very much but they could turn up their noses at those who were aiming for a less “strong” result.

It must also be said that starting from a base that is only bleached, or in any case tinted with a rather natural blond, allows you to indulge yourself with any type of color in the following months, especially using temporary dyes and coloring shampoos. It would therefore be the perfect color as a “starting point” from which to start experimenting with many different looks.

When making the hair dye according to a “two-tone” project, the ideal is to always understand what is the basic objective you want to achieve and also evaluate use the bicolor hair trend to perform a very defined french balayage.

In this case, however, you will not be able to limit yourself to dyeing or bleaching only the front tufts of your hair: you will have to ask the hairdresser to do a thorough design and styling work on the entire hair, understanding how to manage lights and shadows in a to highlight the strong points of the face.