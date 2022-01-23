the summit with Gianni Letta – Libero Quotidiano





Antonio Funiciello, Machiavelli. He says: what does the head of the Draghi cabinet have to do with the presidency of the Republic? It has something to do with it! Otherwise we would not have known about the recent visit with which none other than Gianni Letta he tried to bring order with him in the great chaos that precedes the probable flight of the former Eurobanker towards the Colle. Funiciello is much more than how it looks and how it would like to appear.





He is a cultivated man and a great connoisseur of power: he was also the head of the cabinet of the post-Renzian premier Paolo Gentiloni, he directed an Eni training school and the magazine of the Leonardo Foundation, not by chance or by celia he dedicated a delightful book to the prototypical adviser of the Prince: “The Machiavelli method” (Rizzoli). Funiciello is known to have a good character and he often dumps it on Twitter to fiddle with journalist friends or almanaccare on the United States which are his passion and, dare we dare, his fortune, being Draghi one of the most convinced Atlanticist minded Italian leaders.





It is not known whether the premier would follow if he were to move to the Quirinale; it is certain instead that his boss follows his advice a lot and – as did Gentiloni at the time – delegate him a tide of very delicate tasks, not only political. Sannita di Piedimonte Matese (Caserta), shares with the Marso Letta (Avezzano) among other things a rocky central Italian origin claimed in private not without a touch of pride. Antonio Funiciello