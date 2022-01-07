The “Sun” of China begins to shine in earnest: new record towards nuclear fusion

The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), or “artificial sun”, of the plasma physics institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, on December 30, 2021, broke a new record managing to confine the plasma at a temperature of 70 million degrees Celsius for 1,056 seconds, 2.6 times the temperature at the center of our star. The previous record, dated May 28, 2021, saw the EAST confine the plasma to 120 million degrees Celsius for 101 seconds. No other experimental reactor has ever managed to keep the plasma at such a temperature, for so long and perfectly confined.

The operating principle of a Tokamak-type nuclear fusion reactor is based on heating a mixture of hydrogen isotopes, such as tritium and deuterium, to millions of degrees Celsius, until it reaches a plasma state. At these temperatures, atoms have so much energy that they crash into each other at a speed sufficient enough to merge creating a new, lighter atomic element. The difference in mass is released in the form of energy, with a process identical to that which occurs inside the Sun.

The confinement chamber of the EAST reactor.

To prevent the walls of the Tokamak from being destroyed by heat, the particular “donut” shape is used, within which the “fuel” is confined by very powerful magnetic fields, to keep it as much as possible in the center of the reactor and away from the walls, coated from the most heat resistant materials known in nature, such as tungsten and carbon. The stability of the magnetic confinement of the plasma and the resistance of the reactor structure are some of the key elements for triggering a nuclear fusion reaction that is able to sustain itself over time to produce energy with a positive balance. In this sense, the results obtained by the Chinese reactor are extremely important.

The obstacles on the way are not only obtaining a positive energy balance, i.e. obtaining more energy than that used to trigger the reaction, but also identifying a fusion reaction that develops a low temperature (so-called threshold energy) that does not exceed the resistance. of the materials at our disposal and allow to keep the plasma confined and cohesive. ITER, the European experimental reactor that will have to demonstrate that it can produce more energy than that consumed to trigger the reaction, is designed to work at 150 million degrees. It should also be stressed that the Chinese reactor did not produce any fusion reactions: it just kept the plasma confined. During nuclear fusion, in addition to energy, subatomic particles are also released, in particular free high-energy neutrons that pose a risk to structures and people if not properly shielded.